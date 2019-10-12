Jordan Hayes threw four touchdown passes, three to freshman Aiden Slack, as Logan earned a 35-0 prep football victory against visiting Scott Friday night.
It marked the first win of the season for Logan (1-6), while the Skyhawks fell to 1-5.
Hayes threw scoring passes of 13, 27 and 47 to Slack and had a 73-yard hookup with Cameron Hensley on the second play of the game. Dawson Maynard scored Logan’s final touchdown on a 4-yard run in the game’s closing minutes.
Ravenswood 42, Southern 35: Jaycob Creel scored on a 3-yard run with 5:35 left to give the visiting Red Devils a comeback victory. Ravenswood forced a fumble by Southern (Ohio) in the fourth quarter to gain possession for its winning drive.
Chase Hood ran for 180 yards and Jacob Anthony 170 for Ravenswood (3-3), and each ran for a pair of touchdowns, as did Creel. For Southern, Trey McNickle had four rushing TDs.
Elkins 32, Roane County 30: Dennard Wyche ran for 162 yards and two TDs and T.J. Guire added 151 yards on the ground as the visiting Tigers (2-4) registered a win.
The Raiders (2-3) scored five TDs but missed on all five of their conversions. Quarterback Shadraq Greathouse accounted for all five Roane scores, including a late 55-yard TD pass to Isaac Ryan.
Greenbrier East 42, Oak Hill 7: Kyle King ran for 93 yards two touchdowns and threw 20 yards to Christian McNeely for another score as the host Spartans (4-2) rolled to victory.
Leonard Farrow ran 1 yard for a first-quarter TD for the Red Devils (2-5).
Meadow Bridge 41, Webster County 16: Dustin Atkins threw for three TDs and Nick White ran for 181 yards and two scores for the Wildcats (3-3).
The Highlanders (3-4) got a rushing and receiving TD from Dawson Tharp. Tharp ran seven times for 70 yards and caught two passes for 54 yards.