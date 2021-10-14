Not many teams in the Cardinal Conference throw the ball like Logan. Heck, nobody has thrown it as often and for more yardage and touchdowns than the Wildcats this season.
So if Poca is to maintain its unbeaten status in the Class AA playoff chase, it will have to deal with visiting Logan's penchant for filling the air with footballs. Kickoff between the conference rivals is set for 7 p.m. Friday at O.O. White Stadium in Putnam County. The Dots (5-0) enter the game second in the AA ratings and the Wildcats (5-2) stand 13th.
"They really stretch you vertically, they stretch you horizontally,'' said Poca coach Seth Ramsey. "They run enough to keep you honest where you can't keep the [tackle] box light. They're really good at throwing it.''
The Wildcats attempt about 25 passes per game and their top quarterback, senior and three-year starter Jordan Hayes, leads the league by a large margin in passing yards (1,341) and touchdown passes (14). Kolton Goldie, a running back who also tosses the ball around, has thrown for 214 yards and four TDs.
Logan takes advantage of the athleticism of its top receivers, players such as Carson Kirk, Aiden Slack, Garrett Williamson and Dawson Maynard -- all basketball or baseball standouts.
"We feel like our four wideouts and running back can match up with about anybody,'' said Wildcats coach Gary Mullins. "We get them in space and move them around so that [defenses] don't always know where they're at. We're not trying to impose our will. We'll line up and take whatever the defense gives us. See if we can get to the fourth quarter and make more plays than the other team can make.''
Poca, meanwhile, prefers to move the ball on the ground as much as it can, and take a few shots a game with first-year QB Jordan Wolfe throwing to 6-foot-4, 230-pound Toby Payne, a Division I prospect. The run game revolves around Malakai Woodard-Jones (607 yards, seven TDs), Payne and Wolfe.
"We feel pretty good with our offensive line,'' Ramsey said. "We've got four seniors up there and a lot of guys who have started two, three years. In Gabe Keech's case, this is his fourth year. We really count on those guys a lot, count on them to get the run game going.''
Mullins is concerned with Poca playing keepaway with its ground game, thus limiting his team's chance to get the ball and put it in the air.
"We're a solid defensive team,'' Mullins said, "but we take the bend-but-don't-break thing to extremes. Sometimes we're never on the field offensively, and we've got to change that this week. We've got to sustain some drives and get off the field when we get them to third down. That's the way we can be successful. I think we match up good at some spots, but if we're not on the field [offensively], it's not going to matter.''
Poca will recognize the 20th anniversary of its 2001 Class AA state championship team during Friday's game. That 21-7 victory against Bridgeport in the 2001 Wheeling Super Six marked the first of three straight titles won by the Dots (2001-03), something that had never been done at the time in Class AA. Bridgeport has since matched the feat in 2013-15.