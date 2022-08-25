Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LOGAN -- In the 85th prep football meeting between Man and Logan, the Wildcats dominated from start to finish as they move to 1-0 with a 20-7 season-opening win over the Hillbillies Thursday night at Willis-Nisbet Stadium.

Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar, a senior who transferred to Logan from Westside, rushed 26 times for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 10 of 17 passes for 84 yards.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

