LOGAN -- In the 85th prep football meeting between Man and Logan, the Wildcats dominated from start to finish as they move to 1-0 with a 20-7 season-opening win over the Hillbillies Thursday night at Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar, a senior who transferred to Logan from Westside, rushed 26 times for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 10 of 17 passes for 84 yards.
After taking the opening kickoff, Cogar and company marched down the field for a seven-play, 44-yard touchdown drive capped by Cogar’s 4-yard touchdown rush. Logan had a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
In the second quarter, Logan started with the ball on the Man 14-yard line. Cogar was sacked for a loss of 10 yards and Aiden Slack kicked a 38-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 10-0 lead.
Three plays into Man’s ensuing possession on second-and-14 from its own 28, Hillbilly quarterback Jayden Brumfield had the ball stripped by Logan defenders and Logan defensive lineman Landon Moore recovered it and took it in for a touchdown. Logan had a 17-0 lead after the extra point.
Logan added three points to its tally with time expiring in the first half as Slack nailed a 23-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 20-0 lead heading into the intermission.
In the second half, Man started with the ball on its own 42-yard line, went three and out and was forced to punt.
Slack called a fair catch on the 19-yard line and Logan began its drive from there. On second down with 16 yards to go, Cogar made his first mistake as he threw an interception to Jacob Walls, who returned it 37 yards for a Man touchdown, cutting the deficit to 20-7 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
On Logan’s next drive, the Wildcats fumbled and Man recovered. However, Logan got the ball right back early in the fourth quarter as Brumfield threw an interception to Slack at Logan's 8-yard line.
From there, Cogar and Slack ate around nine minutes off the clock with constant run plays. Once Logan got a first down in Man territory with the clock running down, the Wildcats went into victory formation and came away with the 20-7 win.
“That was pretty good,” Logan coach Gary Mullens said. “Obviously the first half was a lot better. [Walls] made a great play. We were running hook and lateral and he just ran it and jumped it. I underestimated those guys a little bit. I didn’t realize how good they were. I was really proud of our guys. That is a physicality game that’s impressive to win that game against Man because they like to get physical.”
Logan’s defense did a good job limiting Brumfield and the Man offense. Brumfield completed three of his five passes for 20 yards and an interception. Man had 86 total yards.