LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats get back into the win column by defeating the Nitro Wildcats 17-6 Friday night at Willis Nesbit Stadium.
Both teams had trouble getting their offenses on the right path, but Logan got the job done.
Logan churned up the field on its first possession as quarterback Jaxon Cogar was hitting multiple different receivers through the air to eventually put his team into the red zone. After almost stalling out inside the 5-yard line, Cogar finally connected with Aiden Slack on a slant route for the 2-yard score.
Nitro’s first series resulted in a punt and Logan was back in the driver’s seat. Cogar was again spreading to the ball out to his receivers to move back down the field and set up an 18-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Williamson late in the first quarter, putting the Wildcats up 14-0.
Once the second quarter was underway, Nitro had a spark on offense and was putting together a nice drive until Logan’s Conner Mullins forced a fumble and gave Logan its first takeaway of the game. Logan had great field position but ended up settling for a Slack field goal to extend its lead to 17-0.
The second half started off with a bang from Nitro’s offense and, with the help of running back Mikey Toscano, the visiting Wildcats marched all the way down what looked to be a scoring drive but it was again halted in the red zone. Neither team scored in the third quarter.
Nitro eventually found paydirt late in the fourth quarter when Toscano punched it in to avoid the shutout. Nitro then tried for an onside kick but was unsuccessful and Logan bled the clock to make it 17-6 for the final score.
Logan extends its record to 5-1 while Nitro drops to 2-4. Next week, Logan visits Scottwhile Nitro returns home for a contest against Clay County.