Logan’s Gabe Workman (5) escapes a Nitro tackle.

 BOOTHE DAVIS | For HD Media

LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats get back into the win column by defeating the Nitro Wildcats 17-6 Friday night at Willis Nesbit Stadium.

Both teams had trouble getting their offenses on the right path, but Logan got the job done.

