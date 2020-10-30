LOGAN — Something had to give.
It was the battle of the winless Wildcat teams on Friday night as the Logan Wildcats hosted the Nitro Wildcats at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Logan, playing its second game in just three days, was able to race out to a quick three-score lead, then hold off Nitro in the second half to notch its first win of the season with a 22-14 victory.
Hobbled by an injured ankle and an injured knee suffered just two nights before in Logan’s 44-6 loss to rival Man, Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes turned in a gutty performance, tossing three touchdown passes — all in the first half — in leading LHS to victory.
Aiden Slack, who subbed for the injured Hayes at quarterback on some series, caught two TD passes while Cameron Hensley hauled in the other.
Logan improved to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the Cardinal Conference. Nitro dropped to 0-5, 0-3.
Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard was pleased to get the win.
“Honestly, it was just nice to be able to play football with this season the way it’s been with all the starts and stops,” Sheppard said. “In the second half, we were banged up, playing three games in six days and two games in three days. By the end of the game, there were guys that we thought we were going to have to carry off the field that could barely walk. We had guys bruised head to toe after the Man game but they came out and played as hard as they did and that was great.”
Logan led 22-0 in the third quarter and seemed to be in control, but Nitro began to chip away.
Nitro got on the board with 57 seconds left until halftime as QB Trevor Lowe tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Udoh on a fourth-and-6 play. After the Tony Toledo kick it was 22-7. Earlier in the drive, Nitro was able to convert on a fourth-and-1 at the Logan 35 with a 20-yard pass from Lowe to Bryce Myers.
Later in the third quarter, Nitro inched closer. Hayes was intercepted by Christopher Francisco at midfield, one of three picks thrown by the Logan quarterback.
Then on the very next play, Lowe raced in for a 35-yard touchdown. The PAT by Toledo was good and Nitro trimmed the deficit to 22-14 with 3:09 left in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was scoreless. Nitro had one last chance late in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats drove into Logan territory.
Lowe, however, was intercepted by Logan’s Corey Townsend with 30 seconds left. Townsend, a wide receiver, had not played defense all year for the Wildcats. Logan then ran out the clock to end the game.
Nitro, which has been decimated by injuries, dressed just 27 players for the game.
“In the first half, they made some plays,” Nitro coach Zach Davis said. “We had some one-on-one opportunities and we didn’t make the plays.
“Our guys are trying as hard as they can but we just didn’t have it tonight but we’ll pick it up and go at it on Monday. Hats off to Logan. They played their tails off. They jumped out and got ahead of us and they just held on there. We would get into the red zone but we had a penalty or a drop and our drive would staff. That’s been kind of the story of our season offensively.”
LHS had taken a 22-0 lead with 8:20 left until halftime as Hayes tossed a 24-yard TD pass to Slack. Hayes fired to Townsend on the 2-point conversion.
Nitro threatened late in the second quarter with Lowe’s 25-yard run to the Logan 22, but a fourth-and-5 play ended up in negative yards and Nitro turned the ball over on downs.
Logan struck first with 6:52 to go in the first quarter as Hayes connected with Townsend on a 21-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-7 play. The 2-point conversion failed but Logan led 6-0. The drive was set up with Mikah Adams’ interception of Lowe at the LHS 45-yard line. Adams returned the ball all the way to the Nitro 24.
Nitro later turned the ball over on downs at the Logan 42.
Then on the very next snap, Hayes rifled a 58-yard bomb to Slack for a touchdown. Slack then hooked up with Townsend on the 2-point conversion, giving Logan a 14-0 lead with 1:34 to go in the opening quarter.
The score remained 14-0 at halftime.
“It was a great win,” Sheppard said. “We have worked so hard and it was great for the kids. It shows that hard work does pay off if you keep working hard and don’t give up. The only thing you can control is you attitude and effort and both were great tonight.”
Logan improved to 4-6 vs. Nitro in the all-time series and avenged last year’s 57-22 loss on the road.
Logan is scheduled to play host to Herbert Hoover next Friday night, but that may change with Saturday’s release of the state’s color-coded map. Nitro is slated to host Moorefield on Friday night.