There will be a battle of Wildcats on the football field Friday in Logan County.
Class AA No. 6 Logan (4-1, 3-1 Cardinal Conference) will host Class AA No. 15 Nitro (2-3, 1-3 Cardinal) at 7 p.m. Friday and both teams are looking to get back to their winning ways.
Last week, Logan dropped its road game against Winfield 29-7 for its first loss of the season. Nitro started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2006 but has since dropped three straight games to Herbert Hoover, Chapmanville and Wayne.
Logan defeated Nitro 19-0 last season and 22-14 in 2020 and Nitro has won two of the last five matchups between the teams with wins over Logan in 2017 and 2019.
Logan coach Gary Mullins knows Nitro is an improved team compared to past years.
“They’re definitely much improved from last year,” Mullins said. “They look to me like they play really hard. They got a big, strong running back. The quarterback is a good player. They got a lot of wide receivers that can run and make plays. Defensively they look like they play much harder than they did last year. They’re flying around the ball so we’ll definitely have to be ready to play.”
“We let one slip away this past week, thought we had a good chance of winning,” Nitro coach Boom McKinney said about the team’s 36-17 loss against Wayne in Week 5. “We’re kind of banged up as usual around here. At least this year. We’re going to maybe change a couple of things this week and get after it. Our guys are still excited about playing.”
Nitro quarterback Derek Lowe, who started the first four games, went down with an injury against Chapmanville in Week 4 and did not play against Wayne last week. He will not play Friday.
Last Friday, Landon Poniatowski took the snaps and completed 5 of 15 passes for 162 yards in replacement of Lowe.
McKinney explained his scouting report of Logan.
“They like to chuck it,” McKinney said. “They’ll take shots. They try to make you think they’re going short and then they’ll throw it over your head. That’s part of their game plan. They got a good quarterback that can fling it and obviously that [Aiden] Slack kid. Their go-to receiver. He plays everywhere. If we can hold him to as few yards as we possibly can that would be key but they have a good team.”
Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar is one of the top passers in the conference. He’s completed 72 of 118 passes for 918 yards and nine touchdowns. Cogar has also rushed 66 times for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
Slack is Cogar’s main target as Slack has pulled in 26 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite the good numbers, Logan is coming off a loss and Mullins explained what Logan needs to do to get back in the win column.
“Offensively we have to block better, up front and from the running back position,” Mullins said. “We didn’t do a great job picking up [Winfield’s] blitzes. We have to get better at that as we move forward. We missed some one-on-one tackles.”
McKinney said his team has to tackle better if it wants to compete with Logan.
“Logan likes to spread it out and has some good athletes and we’re going to have to find a way to stop them,” McKinney said. “That’s been one of our problems is getting guys on the ground. We have a bunch of young guys and we’re trying to teach them the offense and the responsibilities on defense on the fly. We preach next man up and that’s what we have to do.
“We’re looking forward to the trip and we’re going to watch film and see what we need to do.”