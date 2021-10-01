After snapping a two-game skid at Nitro on Friday night, style points weren’t much on the mind of Logan coach Gary Mullins.
But playoff points were, and that’s a welcome change for this time of year for his group of Wildcats.
It wasn’t always pretty, but Logan put together enough offense and rode a strong defensive effort that limited Nitro to 123 total yards and six first downs to a 19-0 win Friday night at Underwood Field, dashing homecoming for its Cardinal Conference foe.
Logan, which started out 3-0 before dropping back-to-back contests to Liberty Raleigh and Winfield, checked in at No. 17 in this week’s West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings, putting it just one spot out of the Class AA playoffs. The playoffs are a place Logan hasn’t visited since 2013.
“Happy to be 4-2, it’s been a long time since October football has mattered in Logan and we’re happy to be ready to play a big game next week at Logan Stadium,” Mullins said.
That will come against No. 8 Scott with important postseason and league implications on the line. But to get to that game in position to still make some noise, Logan first had to overcome some of its own offensive shortcomings on Friday.
At one point in the second quarter, Nitro (0-6) and Logan had combined for seven first downs and eight points, with the only points coming on Logan’s second drive, a five-play, 66-yard march that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Hayes to Carson Kirk to make the score 7-0. That score remained until the third quarter, when the two connected again, this time from 39 yards out with 6:34 left in the third quarter to put Logan up 13-0.
Nitro starting quarterback Trevor Lowe injured his throwing shoulder in the team’s second game against St. Albans earlier this season and though he played at tight end and receiver, he's still unable to throw the ball. His little brother Derek Lowe, a freshman, got the nod behind center, but with little experience and potential to stretch the field vertically, Logan was able to play zero coverage, pressure the line of scrimmage and string out most of Nitro’s run-option attempts.
Nitro had two deep drives in the second half, the first set up by a 43-yard kick return to open the third quarter by Hagen Summers and a second on the ensuing drive to Hayes and Kirk’s second touchdown connection, but were turned away on downs at the Logan 26- and 14-yard lines. All told, Nitro managed just 74 yards on 33 carries and none of Derek Lowe’s nine completions were thrown more than 5 yards downfield.
“It’s pretty difficult,” Nitro coach Boom McKinney said. “People are loading the box up on us and like we’re telling them, ‘We’ve got to make some plays.’ And then when we do make some plays we turn around and shoot ourselves in the foot.”
To his point, Nitro’s last chance at scraping back into the game came early in the fourth quarter. Logan drove to the Nitro 8-yard line but Hayes was intercepted by Chris Allawat to give the home team some life. But on the very next play, Braxton Smith had the ball punched out with Logan recovering, and three plays later running back Kolton Goldie sprinted in from 30 yards out to account for all the scoring. Goldie led all rushers with 70 yards on 11 carries, Hayes completed 13 of 20 passes for 175 yards and Kirk hauled in eight passes for 131 yards.
“We didn’t play great there in the first half but that’s all right, just got to clean some things up and keep working to get better,” Mullins said. “There is no easy win in the Cardinal Conference. Defense played lights out tonight, obviously.”
Smith had 46 yards on 10 carries for Nitro.