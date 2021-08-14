Capital’s first live competition of the season was just as encouraging as last season was discouraging.
Sophomore quarterback JacQai Long threw touchdown passes to five different receivers Saturday morning and the Cougars’ first-string offense scored six times against Morgantown in their opening scrimmage at University of Charleston Stadium.
Long, son of former Marshall wideout Jerrald Long, completed 15 of 18 passes for 386 yards when starters were on the field for the two 10-play drives at the beginning of the scrimmage and the two 10-minute quarters at the end of the preseason workout.
Better yet, Long did not throw an interception and wasn’t sacked, scrambling four times for 47 yards. His 15 completions went to nine different receivers and he turned in chunk plays all day, with six connections going for 31 or more yards.
“Overall, I thought we executed the offense great,” said first-year Capital coach Mark Mason. “Our guys were moving the ball well, and throwing the ball well. Long is doing really good right now. He’s really been stepping up and being a leader, and getting our offensive guys in the right places and getting them moving. I’m just enjoying what I’m seeing right now.”
The Cougars’ attack didn’t resemble last year’s offense, which managed just 50 points in three games. Capital went 1-2 during a COVID-wracked 2020 season, playing the fewest games of any Class AAA team in the state and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The entire team was under quarantine for the final two weeks of the regular season.
It took the Cougars just five plays to move 80 yards and score at the start of Saturday’s workout, with senior running back Shawn James finding the end zone on an 8-yard run.
James also had one of Capital’s five TD receptions on an 80-yard catch and run. Long’s other touchdown throws went to Brayden Slack (80 yards), Trenton Tiggle (22 yards), Jalen Symns (1 yard) and Sha’lik Hampton (6 yards). Slack finished with three receptions for 103 yards and James two for 111.
Capital’s starting defense had three quarterback sacks and allowed the Mohigans just one touchdown, with Caleb Nutter scoring on a 1-yard run.
The Mohigans were without two of the their starters, and coach Sean Biser said two others went out early in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“We brought our reserves in,” Biser said. “I thought we competed. I took us a little while to get our footing, and then I liked the way we finished. We played really well at the end, so I’m pleased with that. We got a lot of guys a lot of reps today, and we’ll go back and watch film and see what we’ve got to work on and get better.”
Morgantown went 3-3 last season and finished 17th in the Class AAA playoff ratings, one spot out of the final postseason berth.
Sophomore quarterback Maddox Bowers, son of former Mohigans coach John Bowers, completed 5 of 8 passes for 86 yards for the Mohigans, one of them a 50-yard heave to Caleb Neer. The ground game was led by Jarrett Lawrence (four carries, 74 yards, one TD), James Hoskins (seven carries, 48 yards) and Nutter (eight carries, 47 yards).
Capital currently does not have a second scrimmage scheduled the weekend of Aug. 20-21, but is making an effort to find one. The regular season kicks off the weekend of Aug. 26-28 across West Virginia.