Longtime Capital assistant football coach Mark Mason was approved as the team's new head coach Wednesday evening by the Kanawha County Board of Education.
An assistant coach with the Cougars for 23 years, Mason succeeds Jon Carpenter, who resigned last month after 11 seasons and 92 victories, including an unbeaten season in 2014 that culminated in the Class AAA state championship at the Wheeling Super Six.
Mason, who played football and basketball at Charleston High and football at Marshall from 1989-91, has been serving as Capital's interim coach during the recently completed three-week summer practice period. As an assistant, he coached the team's offensive and defensive lines.
Previously, Mason served 22 seasons as boys basketball and track coach at Horace Mann Middle School. He's also run the "Giving Back to the Community'' free football camp at Laidley Field/University of Charleston Stadium for 23 years and played for the semipro West Virginia Lightning football team.
Capital went 1-2 last season in Carpenter's final year, with several games called off due to COVID-19 regulations. The Cougars' season ended as they served out a two-week quarantine following a positive player test.
The 2020 season marked the first time since 2011 that the Cougars did not qualify for the Class AAA playoffs, and it was their first losing record since 2002.
Preseason football practice begins for all West Virginia high school teams on Monday.