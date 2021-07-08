For the third time since March, a Kanawha County high school has changed its football coach.
Chad Lovejoy has taken over as coach at Sissonville, replacing Marc Wilson, who left after six seasons and three Class AA playoff berths. Lovejoy has served as the Indians' offensive coordinator the past three seasons.
Wilson went 38-20 in his six seasons at Sissonville and never posted a losing record. He led the Indians to a 5-0 regular-season mark and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs last season before a 42-27 loss to No. 16 Elkins in the first round.
Since stepping down, Wilson has taken a job teaching at Mifflin High School in Columbus, Ohio, and will coach at Johnstown-Monroe in nearby Johnstown, Ohio. Wilson previously coached in the Columbus area before coming to the Kanawha Valley to serve as an assistant on Donnie Mays' staff at South Charleston. In 2015, Wilson took over at Sissonville.
In late June, Capital coach Jon Carpenter resigned after 11 seasons and 92 wins, including the 2014 Class AAA state championship. A replacement for Carpenter has yet to be determined by Kanawha County Schools, though long-time assistant Mark Mason is a candidate.
Mason has been running the Cougars' workouts during the current three-week summer practice period.
In March, Nitro coach Zach Davis was asked to resign after three seasons. He was replaced by one of his assistants, James “Boom'' McKinney.
Davis, who was appointed coach at Buckhannon-Upshur on May 11, also served as coach at Riverside for three seasons before taking over at Nitro in 2018.
This story will be updated.