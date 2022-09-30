Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BUFFALO — In an effort to get back on the winning track, the Buffalo Bison fell short, dropping a 49-28 contest to a predominantly ground-oriented Man Hillbillies team on a chilly Friday night at Buffalo Stadium.

In a game that featured many small, quick running backs and receivers on both teams, the Hillbillies’ running game outlasted the Bison passing game in a back-and-forth affair in front of the large Buffalo homecoming crowd.

