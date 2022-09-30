BUFFALO — In an effort to get back on the winning track, the Buffalo Bison fell short, dropping a 49-28 contest to a predominantly ground-oriented Man Hillbillies team on a chilly Friday night at Buffalo Stadium.
In a game that featured many small, quick running backs and receivers on both teams, the Hillbillies’ running game outlasted the Bison passing game in a back-and-forth affair in front of the large Buffalo homecoming crowd.
The Bison (1-4) entered the game having already lost earlier in the season to Greenbrier West, Petersburg and Class AA Roane County, all three of which were still unbeaten at 5-0 heading into this weekend’s action.
“The schedule has caught up with us. We’ve been beat on and beat on and can’t recover,” said Bison coach Bob Mullett. “We’re fighting a phenomenal schedule. Our kids are beat up bad. We’re losing players every week. We may have to cancel our JV games because we are having to use a lot of our freshman as our varsity.”
The Hillbillies (5-1) dominated offensively in earning their fifth straight victory and have now outscored their last five opponents 206-57. Their only loss came in the season opener in a 20-7 contest at Logan.
“It was a heck of a ballgame. They had a heck of a passing game and we had a heck of a running game,” said Man head coach Harvey Arms. “Our kids played well and their kids played well too. We’ve had a good go so far with all our running backs. It’s always good to come and win one on the road.”
In the second half the Bison stayed in the ballgame, drawing within one score at 35-28 late in the third quarter as Bradley Harris scored on a 97-yard interception return. But as well as Bison quarterback Josh Moody was passing the ball downfield, Buffalo could not match the overpowering offensive front of the Hillbillies.
“Our kids played hard and we coached them up and a lot of times they just run over top of us and we couldn’t stop them,” added Mullett.
For the Hillbillies, tailback Jim Green finished the night with 200 yards on only 10 carries with touchdowns on runs of 60, 57, 28 and 28 yards. Teammate Dusten Baisden added another 103 yards on 10 totes.
The Bisons’ Moody finished the game throwing for 216 yards after completing 17 of 34 tosses but was picked off three times. Leading receiver Wyatt Cobb had five catches for 127 yards.
Buffalo will host Tyler County next weekend while Man will be on the road at Shady Spring.