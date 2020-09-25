MAN — Finally!
The Man High School football team finally hit the field for a game on Friday night as the homestanding Hillbillies faced off against Wheeling Central. Man ended up falling to the Maroon Knights 19-0 at George A. Queen Memorial Field but it was good for the Billies to finally see action of any kind.
Man, coming off last year’s 8-3 playoff season, was idle the first three weekends due to COVID-19 concerns and lost potential matchups against Logan, Mount View, Westside and Mingo Central. Friday’s atmosphere wasn’t the same, but at least it was a start.
The crowd was small, being restricted to just parents and guardians only as the general public was not allowed. Other fans stood along the road outside the stadium while others sat on a flatbed truck beyond one of the end zones and another group watched from a deck at a nearby house. Fans in the stadium were asked to socially distance and to wear masks.
But just to have a chance to play a game and begin to make steps into a sense of normal life was huge. If still allowed, Logan County students will be able to make a return to the classroom on Monday. Logan County’s students have been in remote learning since early September.
Man came into the game against the three-time defending Class A state champion Maroon Knights at a heavy disadvantage as the Hillbillies started practice two weeks later than normal due to Logan County’s red status on the state’s COVID-19 map at the time.
Man had no games or scrimmages under its belt while Wheeling Central (2-2) had already played three regular-season games.
The Billies had first-game jitters, turning the ball over four times (two fumbles and two interceptions) and seeing penalties mount up but were able to hold their own against the state champs.
Harvey Arms, now in his 19th season as the Billies’ coach, was disappointed in the outcome, but given his team’s disadvantage, walked away with at least something to build on.
“Just like I told the kids, we had a lot of opportunities and played right with them, but we would turn the ball over and shoot ourselves in the foot,” Arms said. “You can’t win a ballgame with turnovers. And in all of those turnovers, we were moving toward the goal line. But we told the kids that this was a first game. We are five weeks late. We had no scrimmage and this was our first game situation at all. With all that said, I thought we did a real good job. We competed well and we played hard against a real tough program.”
Down 13-0 at the half and after three quarters, Man, led by quarterback Israel Canterbury, began to make its move in the early moments of the fourth quarter.
Man marched all the way to the Wheeling Central 3-yard line, but fumbled the ball away on a third-and-goal play with 9:07 left in the game. Wheeling Central then put the icing on the cake with a 5-yard touchdown run by Riley Watkins with 2:17 left to put the game out of reach 19-0. Man’s Erick Grimmett blocked the extra point kick, his second blocked PAT of the night.
Canterbury had a good night for the Billies, also connecting with Jeremiah Harless on a 33-yard pass play and a 25-yard strike to Justin Grimmett.
“He threw the ball well,” Arms said of his new QB. “He made some really good decisions on who to throw the ball to.”
Man, and also its Logan County rivals Logan and Chapmanville, was given the go-ahead to play this weekend after a ruling by Clayton Burch, West Virginia’s superintendent of schools. Logan visits Chapmanville at 1 p.m. Saturday. Since Logan County was gold or “elevated” on last Saturday’s COVID state map, that initially allowed the three schools to play.
Man is slated to play at Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 2.