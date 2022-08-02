Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SC Football
Buy Now

South Charleston defensive lineman Mari Lawton (32) goes through warmup drills before the Black Eagles' first practice of the 2022 season on Monday at South Charleston High School.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

South Charleston is a completely different football team than it was last year.

Former SC head coach Donnie Mays took the same job at Hurricane, and key player Mondrell Dean went with him. Not to mention quarterback Trey Dunn transferred to Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) and Wayne Harris transferred to Huntington. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.