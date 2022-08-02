South Charleston is a completely different football team than it was last year.
Former SC head coach Donnie Mays took the same job at Hurricane, and key player Mondrell Dean went with him. Not to mention quarterback Trey Dunn transferred to Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) and Wayne Harris transferred to Huntington.
But South Charleston still has some returning players. One of them is a defensive lineman named Mari Lawton.
The senior is entering his fourth year with the Black Eagles and he explained why he stuck with South Charleston despite the overhaul.
"Just because everybody else had to leave doesn't mean I have to leave," Lawton said. "I was close with the guys but at the end of the day you have to do what's best for you so I'm just going to stick it out for my last year and just get everything together with my teammates and do what we have to do."
Lawton was a part of a team with a lot of talent in years past. The Black Eagles went 8-0 in 2020 and won the Class AAA state title and South Charleston made it to the playoffs last season.
Dunn and Dean were leaders on that team but now it's Lawton's turn to step up and be a team leader during his senior season. He said that's part of the reason he stuck with the Black Eagles.
"I'm cool with some of the younger guys and I didn't want to just show them that I can just quit and leave," Lawton said. "Me being a leader plays a big part because they look up to me. I have to influence. If someone is slacking, get on them, tell them to pick it up."
New South Charleston coach Carl Lee, who is a three-time NFL All-Pro, said Lawton has work to do from a leadership standpoint. Lee said Lawton needs to understand the importance of his role as a team leader.
"One of the things I think is special about him is he has all the skill set, all the size that a college coach would want and I think he has to find his confidence and he has to be able think in the mindset of controlling the game -- being the best player on this defensive line.
"I don't know if he understands that piece of it yet. I think he enjoys being part of a team and part of a group. There's a group of guys who stayed around, which we appreciate. They all want to work to be the best in the group. Somebody has to sit in the back of their mind and say 'I'm going to lead this group, and I'm going to be the best player.' That has to be him. It has to be."
Lee admitted it's a lot to expect of a player who has had others to look up to through his high school career, but said Lawton needs to mentally adjust while also performing well on the field.
"He's got to dominate this conference," Lee said. "We could lose 50-0 but he has to have tackles and sacks. That expectation isn't something I think he understands yet. It's a challenge that I have to try to create. I don't think he's mentally prepared to step into this being his defense, this being his team.
"That's a tough expectation for a guy who has looked up to guys on this football team. Suddenly you step up and become the guy. That's a hard move. This time is time for him to show up. He's coming off an OK season. This can't be an OK season."
Lee knows Lawton's value as a football player, which is why he sees the importance of pushing Lawton to be the best leader and football player.
"I think he has everything that a major college coach or team can use," Lee said. "He has that, and when he uses it, I think it's unstoppable. At the high school level I think it's unstoppable. He has to get that. He has to want to be unstoppable."
After a 12-year career in the NFL with the Vikings and Saints (1983-1994), Lee retired and became head football coach at West Virginia State (1996-2005). Lee knows what it takes to succeed in college and knows what college coaches are looking for. Lee's goal is to get Lawton in the best possible situation for a successful future.
"My whole goal, even if he can't see it, doesn't feel it, doesn't understand it, my goal is to get him somewhere," Lee said. "I want to get him somewhere where he can stay and he can put himself, his family and South Charleston High School on the map."
Mari wouldn't be the first Lawton to put himself on the map in the football world. His brother, Zeiqui, led South Charleston to its Class AAA state title in 2020, earning first team All-State honors, and was All-Kanawha Valley Player of the Year. Zeiqui Lawton played his freshman season at Cincinnati and transferred to WVU where he will play in 2022.
Mari Lawton is a three-star recruit according to 247sports.com and has offers from Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Florida A&M, and he just got an offer from Ohio University on Monday.
"They're an awesome school," Lawton said of Ohio. "They're one of the big [Mid-American Conference] schools. They're definitely one of my top decisions in going to college there."
Lawton talked about some of his on-the-field goals in his final high school season.
"Get after that quarterback more, get more sacks," Lawton said. "Mainly that is just go crazy with the sacks this year."