With a week remaining in the regular season, Martinsburg, Fairmont Senior and Doddridge County stand atop their respective divisions in the SSAC football playoff ratings.
Martinsburg (10-0), the three-time defending Class AAA champion that has won its last 52 games, has completed its regular season.
Rounding out the top five in AAA are Cabell Midland (9-0), Spring Valley (8-1), Parkersburg South (8-1) and Musselman (8-2). The top 16 in each class qualify for the postseason, and the top eight get the choice of home field in the first round.
Among Kanawha Valley schools, George Washington (6-3) is seventh, Capital (5-4) is 10th, South Charleston (4-5) stands 13th, Riverside (4-5) is 14th and Hurricane (3-6) is 17th. GW hosts Capital Friday, and the winner is assured of having home field in the first round.
In Class AA, defending champ Fairmont Senior (9-0) remained at the top, with Bridgeport (8-1) and Poca (9-0) second and third, respectively, with a three-way tie for fourth between Bluefield (8-1), Frankfort (8-1) and Keyser (8-1).
Other Kanawha Valley schools in the running in AA include Winfield (7-2), which is tied for 11th with Mingo Central (7-2), and Sissonville (6-3), which comes in at 18th prior to Friday's regular season finale against Roane County (4-4).
In Class A, Doddridge (9-0) takes a perfect record into its final regular-season game at No. 9 Tygarts Valley (7-2). Completing the top five in this division are Ritchie County (8-1) in second, followed by Pendleton County (8-1), Greenbrier West (8-1) and Williamstown (8-2).
Tug Valley (6-3) stands 12th in Class A, and Buffalo (5-4) comes in at No. 20.