A pair of defending state football champions remains at the top of the SSAC playoff ratings with two weeks left in the regular season.
Martinsburg (9-0), which visits Musselman (8-1) Friday to conclude its regular season, stands at the top of the Class AAA ratings, while Fairmont Senior (8-0) is first in the Class AA list.
Rounding out the top five in Class AAA are Cabell Midland (9-0) in second, Parkersburg South (8-0) in third, Musselman in fourth and Spring Valley (7-1) in fifth.
Kanawha Valley teams still contending for AAA spots are George Washington (seventh), Capital (11th), Riverside (12th), South Charleston (14th) and Hurricane (17th). The top 16 in each class qualify for the postseason, and the top eight get the choice of home field in the first round.
In Class AA, Bridgeport (8-1) leapfrogged Poca to take over the No. 2 spot in the ratings. The unbeaten Dots (8-0) are now third, with Frankfort (8-1) and Keyser (7-1) completing the top five. Winfield holds down the No. 13 spot and Sissonville is 20th.
Pendleton County (8-0) has retaken the No. 1 position in Class A from Doddridge County (8-0), which slipped to second. Williamstown (8-1) and Ritchie County (7-1) own the next two spots in the ratings, and Midland Trail (6-2) and Greenbrier West (7-1) are tied for fifth.
Buffalo fell to the No. 21 spot in the Class A ratings following a 7-6 loss to Midland Trail last week.