Three-time defending state champion Martinsburg has taken over the No. 1 spot in the Class AAA playoff ratings with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bulldogs (8-0) bypassed Cabell Midland, the nearly season-long leader in AAA, which fell to second this week. The top five is rounded out by Parkersburg South, Musselman and Spring Valley.
Among Kanawha Valley schools, George Washington stands ninth, Riverside is tied for 10th, Capital is 13th, Hurricane 15th and South Charleston 18th.
The top 16 teams in each class advance to the postseason, with the top eight getting choice of home field in the first round.
In Class AA, defending champ Fairmont Senior remains first, with Poca (7-0) moving up into the No. 2 spot. Keyser follows in third, trailed by Bridgeport and Man.
Winfield comes in at No. 14 in AA this week, with Sissonville 20th.
In Class A, Doddridge County is No. 1, with Pendleton County, Ritchie County, Williamstown and Greenbrier West rounding out the first five.
Defending champion Wheeling Central holds at seventh and Buffalo (4-3) remains in the hunt, standing in a tie for 17th this week.