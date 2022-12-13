Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hunter
Buy Now
Martinsburg receiver Jameer Hunter returns a punt for a touchdown during a game against Riverside (Ohio). He is the winner of the Fulton Walker Award.
 PHOTO BY Andrew Spellman

MARTINSBURG -- There's a large picture hanging outside of the Martinsburg High School gymnasium showing a football player running down the field.

The player highlighted is the late Fulton Walker, a Martinsburg graduate who became the first player in Super Bowl history to return a kickoff for a touchdown in the NFL's premier game of the season.

Tags