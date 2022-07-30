Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MASSEY

Coach Eddie Smolder likes for his Winfield High School football players to see instruction from different views, such as upside down and backwards between the legs.

That's how Generals assistant coach Chris Massey saw the NFL for 10 seasons as a long snapper with the St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Massey, 42, was a teammate of Smolder's at Marshall University and graduated in 2001 before the Cardinals selected him in the seventh round of the 2002 draft.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.