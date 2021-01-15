SETH — Michael Showalter has resigned his position as the head football coach at Sherman High School, bringing to an end one of the most successful eras in Tide gridiron history.
Showalter is citing a desire to pursue other interests as his primary reason for giving up the position.
“Coach Sho” led Sherman to two of three straight Class A playoff berths from 2016 through 2018, the first coming in 2016 as an assistant under J.D. Fairchild.
His overall record was 26-17 at the school where he played and graduated in 2008. The school won playoff games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history in 2017-18.
“It was something I considered even before the start of this last season,” Showalter said. “I went in and told our administration just before Thanksgiving and they asked me to reconsider. I realized that my reasons for staying would be for the purpose of not letting anyone down and not for what I need to do for myself. I poured seven years of my life into that program, and right or wrong, I put it above everything else in my life. I’m ready for a break.”
Showalter, 31, is a social studies and driver education teacher at the school. He garnered 2020 Coal Valley News Coach of the Year honors, a distinction he has earned three of the last four seasons.
At the school, he is the President of the Sherman High Sports Hall of Fame and President of the Faculty Senate.
“I will continue to teach at Sherman High and I’ll support the program but in a different way,” he said.
Showalter added that his career goals include elevating to an administrative position within the school system.
On the field, the Tide narrowly missed a playoff berth in 2020 at 6-3 after an SSAC rule change at regular-season’s end regarding the COVID-19 related state school map bumped the Tide from the postseason.
While 2020 proved a challenging year for high school coaches in many ways, including scheduling, Sherman earned a Boone County championship with wins over Class AA Scott and cross-county rival Van High in what has come to be known as the “Showdown for the Shovel.”
Showalter said the program is in good shape for the next coach.
“The bills are paid and we have no immediate equipment needs,” he said.
Showalter said that he has fond memories of a community that gave back and supported his program.
“I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity I had,” he said. “It was a responsibility I never took lightly and I knew it was important to a lot of people. I poured my heart and soul into it and my players did the same. I enjoyed the relationships built with the kids and the parents and the community as a whole. The guys who played for me know that I care about them as people above and beyond football players. We had a great run together.”