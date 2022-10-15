Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cabell Midland’s Olivia Charles (12) kicks an extra point as the Cabell Midland High School football team takes on Parkersburg on Sept. 23 in Ona.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

ONA — That Olivia Charles is the all-time high school female leading scorer in the nation is no surprise, but that it’s in football instead of soccer is.

Charles has 180 points as Cabell Midland’s kicker, breaking the record of 177 set by Olivia Brawley of Greenwood High in California in 2020.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

