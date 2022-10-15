ONA — That Olivia Charles is the all-time high school female leading scorer in the nation is no surprise, but that it’s in football instead of soccer is.
Charles has 180 points as Cabell Midland’s kicker, breaking the record of 177 set by Olivia Brawley of Greenwood High in California in 2020.
“I really have to thank my coaches and team for that,” Charles said. “I wouldn’t be doing this if the coaches didn’t give me a chance, and I wouldn’t have all these points if they didn’t score all their points.”
Charles, a senior, said she’s particularly appreciative of holder Ryan Wolfe and long snapper Jared Nethercutt, whom she called “one of the funniest people alive. He is a character.”
Charles’ future is on the soccer field. A major college prospect, she said she’s narrowing her choices of schools. Charles said she plans to major in communications, business or law.
“My parents and I are still talking about it,” she said. “I have a lot of exploring to do before I decide what I’m going to do. I’ve prayed. God and I have had many conversations about it.”
Charles said she is humbled by all the success, records and accolades, but some recent off-field encounters particularly have warmed her heart. A 90-year-old woman lauded Charles for venturing into a male-dominated sport. A little girl told Charles how much she looks up to her, and a middle school girl told the Knights’ star how she began kicking because of her.
“She said she never thought she’d see the day a girl was playing football,” Charles said of the 90-year-old. “She said it brought tears to her eyes seeing me be successful out there. She said, ‘Thank you from all the women out here.’ I get a lot of hate, but that made me feel like maybe I am doing something good out here.
“A little girl who is the niece of a player on our team, her mom told me how she gets excited to see me play, how she gets nervous and wants to meet me. She started playing soccer because I play soccer.”
Then there was the middle school girl, who split the uprights practicing at her field.
“Taylor Hazelett, an eighth-grader, came up to me and asked to show me something,” Charles said. “She said she’d watched my games since I first started and she came just to watch me. She said she wanted to try to kick herself. She was sobbing when she said this, then she showed me a video of her kicking. I was crying myself. It makes it worth it. That’s special to me. I told her she’s the next one and little girls can look at her the way she looks at me.”
Hazelett, 13, is a Milton Middle School student. She said she was watching some Cabell Midland players working out during the summer and they invited her to join in a pickup game. Hazelett said Charles paid particular attention to her.
“She’s a really, really good person,” Hazelett said. “She’s really nice and a good mentor. She’s helped me so much and told me to go for it. She has a really good heart.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.