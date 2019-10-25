BUFFALO — The urgency of a late-season push to the Class A playoffs was on display as Midland Trail came to town and left with a thrilling 7-6 victory over Buffalo on a chilly Friday homecoming night at Buffalo Stadium.
The Bison (4-4) entered the contest ranked No. 17 in Class A, just outside the playoff field of 16, clinging to the No. 17 slot in a tie with Clay-Battelle. Knowing the stakes and with an intense crowd cheering them on, the Bison came running onto the playing field led by Mountaineer Mascot Timmy Eads, a Buffalo native.
Midland Trail (6-2) came into the game ranked No. 6 in Class A. The Patriots used a vaunted ground game that got rolling in the second half when they inserted Colton Yoder, their main go-to tailback who was coming off an injury and had not played in three games.
“They played really good defensively and with us having 140- and 150-pound backs and them bringing everybody, we had to change something up,” said Patriots coach Frank Isaacs. “We didn’t want to have to use Yoder running the ball but we had to lean on the senior and I asked him at halftime if he was OK. He said ‘I’m good, coach.’ We never want to lose games if we can help it. We can kinda control our own destiny.”
The opening quarter was dominated by the Bison, who held the ball over 10 minutes only allowing the Patriots eight total yards on six offensive plays. But with two long drives stalling in the red zone, Buffalo was unable to kick a field goal as their kicker Cameron Lovejoy fractured his ankle earlier in the week.
“We were doing a pretty good job defensively but they came out in the second half and started running the ball better,” said Bison coach Brian Batman. “I’m really proud of my guy,s though. We had guys step up and play pretty well. We’re getting better. We’ve only allowed 13 points in two games.”
On the first play of the second quarter, quarterback Jackson England found Dalton Jones beyond the Patriot secondary for a 39-yard score and a 6-0 lead that held until the break. The Bison recovered the ensuing onside kickoff but fumbled it back to the Patriots on the next play.
The Patriots offense found a little momentum in quarterback Chris Vines’ carries as he scrambled for 22 yards on their possession helping his team drive to the Bison 17 twice before the break only to turn it over on downs each time.
Midland Trail came out in the second half with an opening drive going strictly with Yoder on punishing runs that controlled field position throughout the third quarter. The Bison did not help their own cause, giving away 40 yards in penalties.
In the final moments of the third quarter, Yoder broke off a 37-yard run and paired with a 50-yard pass from quarterback Chris Vines to Liam Gill, the Patriots’ Robert Ruffner was able to punch it in from 2 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter. Talon Shockey’s extra point kick provided the difference in the final score.
The Bison had two more opportunities but the momentum had changed and they could not get anything going offensively in the fourth quarter.
For the Patriots, Yoder ended the game gaining 94 yards on 14 carries, all in the second half.
The Bison’s England ended the game connecting on 6 of 10 passes for 77 yards while Eli Brock contributed 55 yards on 17 totes.