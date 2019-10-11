RED JACKET — Mingo Central sprinted past visiting Nitro Friday night in a high-scoring 56-34 homecoming game for the Miners at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.
Mingo Central senior receiver Drew Hatfield once again had a career day as the speedster lit up the stat sheet, hauling in 20 passes for 237 yards and two scores. Those numbers put him back at the top of the state in all three categories.
The Miners (4-2) scored twice in the opening quarter to take an early 14-0 lead, then added three more touchdowns in the second stanza to Nitro’s two for a 36-14 halftime lead.
Nitro (3-4) forced Mingo Central to punt on the first drive of the second half and then cut into the lead after a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trevor Lowe. With eight minutes to go in the third, the Miner lead was trimmed to 36-22.
That was the closest the visiting Wildcats would get. The Miners added another score to end the third quarter and got a 17-yard run by Isa Scales to start the fourth, extending the lead to its widest margin at 50-22. The two teams would trade scores back-and-forth in the final minutes.
Scales scored a touchdown three different ways for coach Josh Sammons as he hauled in a 3-yard scoring strike, returned a kickoff 84 plus yards for a touchdown and had a 17-yard rushing TD late in the second half.
Miners quarterback Daylin Goad continued piling up offensive numbers as the junior completed 25 of 32 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 13 times for 80 yards and two more scores.
Lowe completed 19 of 33 passes for 176 yards and a TD while also running 15 times for 33 yards and two more scores for coach Zach Davis’ club.
Cameron Foster topped 100 yards on the ground for the Wildcats, carrying 19 times for 134 yards and a score. Dallas Hazelett rushed three times for 53 yards and hauled in seven passes for 63 yards. Anthony Jackson also caught seven passes for 69 yards and Trey Hall caught three passes for 27 yards and a TD.
Mingo Central visits Scott next week, while Nitro gets its bye week.