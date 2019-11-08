WINFIELD — There is an old saying that “speed kills.”
One would think that cold, frigid weather lingering around 30 degrees would slow Mingo Central’s receivers down, but that wasn’t the case Friday night.
Quarterback Daylin Goad completed touchdown passes of 77, 46, 98 and 95 yards en route to a game-high 582 yards and seven touchdowns as Mingo Central steamrolled Winfield 55-20 and advanced to the Class AA playoffs in style.
“I couldn’t have done this without my teammates,” Goad said. “Without the blocking up front or without the receivers. I have great receivers.”
Those receivers were nothing short of great, as four of their touchdowns were more than 40 yards.
Junior receiver Isa Scales had six receptions for 224 touchdowns and three touchdowns, while Devin Hatfield snagged three receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns and older brother Drew Hatfield caught eight passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns for the Miners (8-2). Last week, Drew Hatfield broke the state records for receptions and receiving yardage in the regular season.
“It’s a big advantage having guys like those three [Scales, Devin Hatfield and Drew Hatfield].” Goad said. “They make my job look easy. All I have to do is let it fly and they will go get it.”
Despite the loss, the Generals will also advance to the AA playoffs. Final ratings will be released Saturday by the SSAC. Coming into Friday’s game, Mingo Central and Winfield were tied for 11th with Wyoming East. The top 16 in each class advance to the postseason.
“Once they get you on your heels, then they are tough,” said Winfield coach Craig Snyder. “They kept us on our heels. They are just so good with their passing game and that’s our weakness. They are really good attacking vertically.”
Yet it was the Generals (7-3) who had the Miners on their heels early, as they capitalized on an early turnover which resulted in a John Covert 9-yard run. After forcing a Miners four-and-out, the Generals scored on a nine-play, 52-yard drive capped by a Covert 1-yard run on fourth and goal. At that point, the Generals led 13-0.
It wasn’t long before the Miners struck paydirt as Goad connected with a wide-open Scales for a 21-yard touchdown on fourth-and 5. Goad connected with Scales on two more touchdown passes of 9 and 77 yards before the half, with the latter coming off a flea-flicker in which Scales got behind the Winfield defender.
The Miners were 2 for 3 on fourth down in the first half, with both resulting in scoring plays.
“It’s a blessing to have guys like that [Scales, Devin Hatfield and Drew Hatfield],” said Miners coach Josh Sammons. “They can make big plays at any time.”
At the half, the Miners led 20-13 and never relinquished the lead. They added scores on TD passes of 12 and 95 yards to Devin Hatfield and 46 and 98 yards to Drew Hatfield along with a 45-yard run by Tanner Cisco. Winfield running Covert added his third touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Quarterback Nick Vance led the Generals with 117 yards rushing and 124 yards passing, while Covert rushed for 72 yards and three touchdowns.
“I’m proud of my guys,” Snyder said. “We played hard. There are some teams that you match up better with and they [Mingo Central] are a tough matchup for us.”