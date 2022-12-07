Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Williamstown’s Maxwell Molessa saved his best for last.

The junior quarterback rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 58 more as the Yellowjackets beat James Monroe 52-20 in the Class A state title game Saturday.

