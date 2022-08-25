Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SC-Morgantown
South Charleston’s Zavian Murray pulls in a pass on the Morgantown sideline during the Black Eagles’ season-opening loss Thursday night.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The growing pains began for South Charleston Thursday evening.

The rebuilding Black Eagles were beset by a variety of maladies in the first quarter and visiting Morgantown took advantage of just about every last one, racing to a 50-0 victory in a mutual season opener at SC High School. The loss ruined the coaching debut of former South Charleston standout Carl Lee.

Reach Rick Ryan at rickryan@hdmediallc.com.

