George Washington and 7-on-7 football go back a ways. Nearly 20 years, in fact. And those workouts have served the Patriots quite well over all those seasons.
GW began participating in 7-on-7s, now a summertime staple for nearly every school, in 2002 when it sent a travel team to Pittsburgh to compete in what was then a novel idea — football boiled down to pass offense against pass defense, skill players versus skill players.
It was so long ago that the Secondary School Activities Commission hadn’t even approved its three-week summer practice period for high school athletes in West Virginia — that rule came a year later in 2003. So GW coaches couldn’t attend that first tournament.
But soon after, GW started making an annual pilgrimage to Morgantown for summer 7-on-7 work, one of the first Kanawha Valley schools to buy heavily into the pass-happy concept.
“Once the kids did it, they had so much fun,” said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr., “and I just thought it was a no-brainer for me [to keep going].”
That decision has helped GW become one of the state’s most successful passing teams over the past generation, and the Patriots have cranked out All-State quarterbacks and receivers at a solid rate, not to mention 18 playoff berths and two trips to the Super Six in that stretch.
That format was helping GW again Thursday as it played in the inaugural Mountain State Athletic Conference 7-on-7 Tournament at South Charleston. The event began at four regional sites — SC, Huntington, Hurricane and Riverside, with six to eight schools competing at each site.
The top two teams in each region advance to Saturday’s noon finals at Riverside, with GW and Capital qualifying in Thursday’s games at SC.
The Patriots welcome all the knowledge about their passing game that they can muster because their starter the last two years, R.T. Alexander, graduated in the spring and no one else attempted a pass for GW last season.
GW rotated sophomore Abe Fenwick and freshmen Noah Vellaithambi and Easton Pinkerton in Thursday’s games.
“None of them has any varsity experience,” Edwards said, noting that Fenwick sometimes served as the holder for place-kicks last season. There were no junior varsity games, either, last year to gauge player development because of COVID-19.
“All of them are fighting for a job,” Edwards said. “These 7-on-7s give guys a lot of opportunities to perform and you get the chance to see what they can do. Each one does things a little bit different, so we need to figure out which ones will fit.”
After nearly 20 years of watching his teams play 7-on-7, Edwards has become a staunch supporter of the games.
“It does a lot more than people think,” Edwards said. “A lot of people think it’s all passing, and just because you don’t pass, it’s not worth it. But everybody has to pass, and everybody has to defend the pass. And the most important thing is seeing how the kids compete — see what kids can do and can’t do, and who you’ve got to help on Fridays.”
George Washington’s pass game resume reflects Edwards’ belief in the system.
Over the previous 22 seasons, the Patriots have produced an individual 1,000-yard passer 19 times and a 2,000-yard passer four times. In 21 of those 22 seasons, their team passing total was more than 1,000 yards when other players’ stats were added. Alexander just missed last season, ending up at 987 yards, mostly because GW was limited to six games by COVID.
In Thursday’s first scrimmage, Fenwick threw for two touchdowns and a pair of 1-point conversions and Vellaithambi also played as GW edged St. Albans 14-12.
All three QBs played in the next round as the Patriots topped South Charleston’s B team 18-0 and GW finished pod play with a 3-0 record courtesy of a 22-20 victory against Fairmont Senior, earning a spot in Saturday’s championship. Fenwick went the entire way in the last game.
•••
The eight teams at SC were divided into a pair of four-team pods, with each school playing three games against the other teams in its pod. The winner of each pod advanced to the MSAC finals at Riverside.
Capital won its pod with a 25-22 victory over South Charleston to finish with a 3-0 record, just ahead of SC, which was 2-1 with wins against Parkersburg (20-14) and Sissonville (28-6). The Cougars also beat Sissonville 19-7 and Parkersburg 21-6. The Big Reds also beat Sissonville 15-0.
Longtime Cougar assistant coach Mark Mason was pleased with what he saw Thursday.
“Actually, our kids came out and did a good job,” Mason said. “They executed, did what we wanted them to do. They’ve been working hard. This is a 7-on-7, something we normally don’t do, but we got a chance this year to do it and the kids came out and did a great job.”
Capital is still without a head coach following the resignation of Jon Carpenter last month.
Fairmont Senior went 2-1 with wins against SC’s B team (32-0) and St. Albans 12-6. St. Albans went 1-2 with a victory against the Black Eagle reserves 18-0.
The championships of the lineman challenge will also be contested at noon Saturday at Riverside. In the SC regional, George Washington and Parkersburg finished first and second, qualifying for the finals. The lineman challenge consists of a tug-of-war, sled pull, bench press and tire flip.
Other teams qualifying for the 7-on-7 portion of Saturday's finals included Clay County and Roane County out of the Riverside regional, Raceland, Kentucky and Spring Valley from the Huntington regional and Hurricane and Parkersburg South out of the Hurricane regional. Raceland, however, has opted not to participate Saturday and its place will be taken by the host Warriors.
The remaining teams in the lineman challenge are Huntington, Lincoln County, Parkersburg South, Riverside, Roane County and Spring Valley.
An 11 a.m. quarterback challenge begins Saturday’s events at Riverside. Admission is $5 per person.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of the Kanawha Valley and surrounding counties fed all of the athletes following the conclusion of the SC event.