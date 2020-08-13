A few weeks ago, when several neighboring states began to push back the start of their football seasons or move them to the spring due to COVID-19, the likelihood of West Virginia opening preseason practice as scheduled on Aug. 17 seemed remote.
But on Thursday, the talk of football was in the air at the Little Creek Golf Course ballroom as the Mountain State Athletic Conference held its Football Media Day.
Most of the league’s 10 coaches were on hand to give updates on their teams, who are set to begin preseason practice on Monday with all other schools around the state.
Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons, whose team placed first in the MSAC preseason poll, echoed what was seemingly on everyone’s mind Thursday.
“This year is a little bit different for everybody,’’ Salmons said, “and it’s a challenge in itself. But we’re excited and I think everybody is just to have a little bit of this stuff going on.
“Going into Monday is exciting for all of us because this is who we are and this is what we do. Any time you have a chance to play, I don’t think we’ll ever take it for granted again.’’
Midland, which went 13-1 last season and lost to Martinsburg in the Class AAA championship game, received four first-place votes in the poll, as selected by league coaches, finishing ahead of Spring Valley, South Charleston and George Washington, who placed second through fourth, respectively.
Capital and Huntington tied for fifth, followed by Hurricane, Parkersburg, Riverside and St. Albans. Nine MSAC teams qualified for AAA playoffs last season, with SA the only miss.
Huntington coach Billy Seals said his players were pleased this week to hear that practice was remaining on schedule after the statements issued by Gov. Jim Justice and Bernie Dolan, executive director of the Secondary School Activities Commission.
“We’re looking forward to getting back after it,’’ Seals said. “The kids are excited to get after it and get back together. Every day I get the million dollar question, like everybody: ‘Are we playing? Are we playing?’ Mr. Dolan and Gov. Justice have given us the go-ahead, and you could see the excitement in their eyes this morning that we’re going to get started on Monday.
“We’re working hard, and all the cautions we had to take and all the protocols we had to follow — I think that’s one reason why we’re getting to play in West Virginia.’’
SC coach Donnie Mays said the realization that practice was actually getting the green light was nearly too much to handle for senior Zeiqui Lawton, the Black Eagles’ All-State defensive lineman and Division I prospect.
“Zeiqui is focused on this team and this football season,’’ Mays said, “and it’s important to him. He was so excited last night.
“We went out together to get some wings at the Cold Spot and he was talking about how excited he was for football season. He was almost to the point where he didn’t want to show up Monday because he was afraid it would be taken from him. He was ecstatic about the recent announcements.’’
Steve Edwards, the dean of MSAC coaches who begins his 25th season at GW, said he knew early in the summer that his players were unusually agreeable to working out and doing whatever the SSAC permitted them to do, no matter if it involved a football or not. Following about three months of inactivity for state athletes because of the coronavirus, the SSAC allowed unprecedented conditioning sessions in early June.
“It’s a pleasure to be out there with these kids,’’ Edwards said. “When you get kids to come out for a whole hour and they’re coming every day, knowing all they’re going to do is run, it’s really good.
“Hopefully we’ll get to stay as long as we can and take advantage of the opportunity. Like Coach Salmons said, I don’t think we’ll ever take it for granted any more. You just can’t.’’
Capital’s Jon Carpenter was the lone coach not attending the function, as he was delayed due to transportation issues.