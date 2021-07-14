The Mountain State Athletic Conference debuts its newest event Thursday when it begins a 7-on-7 prep football tournament and lineman challenge at four regional sites. All 10 league teams are scheduled to participate.
These competitions are part of the Secondary School Activities Commission’s three-week summer practice period, and they replace the MSAC Grid-o-rama, a series of preseason scrimmages featuring every league team, which was held from 2005-19 at University of Charleston Stadium.
The four regionals will be staged at South Charleston, Hurricane, Huntington and Riverside, with each starting at 4 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $5.
The lineup includes not only schools from the Class AAA MSAC, but also neighboring counties and teams from other classifications.
At South Charleston, the schools set to compete along with SC are Capital, Fairmont Senior, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Parkersburg, Sissonville and St. Albans. At Hurricane, it’s Cabell Midland, Chapmanville, Lincoln County, Nitro, Parkersburg South, Poca, Scott and the host Redskins.
In Huntington, the Highlanders host Spring Valley, Tolsia and Winfield, along with Kentucky schools Boyd County and Raceland and Ohio teams Fairland and Ironton. The Riverside regional has seen several changes, with the current lineup including Clay County, Ravenswood, Roane County's A and B teams and Spring Valley's B team to go with the host Warriors.
The top two 7-on-7 teams in each regional on Thursday advance to the championship round, set for noon Saturday at Riverside. Also, the two top schools in the lineman challenge at each regional also qualify for Saturday's finals. In addition, a quarterback challenge is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Riverside.
The 7-on-7 contests feature only pass plays and a 40-yard field is used, meaning two games can run simultaneously at opposite ends of the field. Some rules include all passes must be thrown beyond the line of scrimmage, no blocking permitted and one-hand touch to "tackle'' a ball-carrier.
Each game lasts 20 minutes and the clock runs until the final minute, with each team getting one timeout. Teams start at the defense's 40-yard line and have four downs to pick up a first down at the 20, then four plays to score a touchdown from there. Conversion plays can be run from the 5-yard line (one point) or 10-yard line (two points).
"It's like backyard football on steroids,'' said SC coach Donnie Mays, "and you've got officials there.''
Mays said the goals of participating in a 7-on-7 include sharpening your passing game and finding out something about your athletes.
"You want to make sure your quarterbacks are getting their timing,'' Mays said, "and you want to make sure your defense -- especially your secondary -- knows what their responsibilities are in their pass coverage. You want to see who can catch the football and who can't, and see who can do things under pressure and who can't. Ultimately, you want to watch your team compete.''
Trey Dunn, South Charleston's All-State quarterback, feels like it's a good opportunity to break in some new wideouts.
"We've got some young guys, some young receivers,'' Dunn said, "and we want to get them comfortable catching the ball with their routes, and really just getting down the playbook.''
Mays said the SC regional will divide its eight teams into two pods of four teams each, and have each school play three games against the others in its own pod. The best team in each pod then advances to Saturday's finals.
In future years, the MSAC hopes to schedule this event in June during the traditional time of the three-week summer practice period. Due to COVID-19 delays, summer practices were pushed into July this year.