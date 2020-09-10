Cabell Midland gets to play a game without putting any miles on its odometer Friday when it hosts Huntington in a Mountain State Athletic Conference clash at 7 p.m.
Last Friday, the Knights had their game at Riverside called off several days prior due to the high COVID-19 count in Kanawha County, so they traveled nearly three hours to Marion County to scrimmage Fairmont Senior. Once there, they got a call from Parkersburg South officials, who had lost their game that day against University due to COVID-19 numbers in Monongalia County. So Midland got back on the road and hustled over to Wood County to play the Patriots, picking up a 69-34 win.
In the Knights’ opener, fullback Jakob Caudill rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns. The Highlanders dropped a 21-9 decision to Hurricane last week, but saw quarterback Gavin Lochow throw for 201 yards.
Those two schools and Parkersburg are the only MSAC teams able to play this Friday because of current COVID-19 counts in Kanawha, Putnam and Wayne counties.
Lincoln County (1-0) at Ripley (1-0): The Panthers, who had lost 14 straight season openers since the program debuted in 2006, downed Roane County 33-14 last week as junior Isaiah Smith carried 13 times for 221 yards, with TD runs of 66, 66 and 45 yards. The Vikings held Buckhannon-Upshur to 118 total yards in last week’s 42-0 victory. Ripley’s Joey Ramsey had two touchdown runs, a TD catch and also scored on an interception return.
Clay County (1-0) at Roane County (0-1): Clay’s Grant Krajeski, who threw for 2,342 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, stayed hot in his opener with 242 yards and four TDs in a 54-0 romp against Philip Babour. The Raiders lost their opener for a fourth straight year.
Brooke (1-0) at Point Pleasant (0-1): Bruins quarterback Josh Shorts ran for three TDs and passed for two in his team’s opener, a 40-7 victory against Hedgesville. The Black Knights got 153 passing yards with two TDs from Hunter Bush in a 36-13 setback to Oak Glen.
Wheeling Central (0-1) at Parkersburg (0-1): The Class A Maroon Knights and Class AAA Big Reds have never met in football, and about the only reason they’re playing this season is because each needed a game since they lost opponents due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Sherman (0-1) at Richwood (0-1): The Tide fell to Tug Valley in its opener 22-20, but C.J. Winnell ran for 105 yards and a TD. The Lumberjacks were blanked 32-0 at Tolsia as they had two punts blocked and failed to cover a kickoff deep in their own end.
Williamstown (1-0) at Ravenswood (0-1): The Red Devils were held to a net of 29 offensive yards in their 21-6 opening loss at Buffalo, scoring on Jayden Sayre’s interception return. The Yellowjackets eked out a 34-28 decision against Marietta (Ohio) in their first game.
Madonna (1-0) at Scott (0-1), Saturday: The Blue Dons opened with a 50-20 win versus Wahama as Santino Arlia threw for 400 yards and six TDs. The Skyhawks got 137 yards rushing and one TD from sophomore QB Klay Matthews in a 12-6 loss at Wayne.