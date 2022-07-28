Every coach in the room envied Huntington High’s Billy Seals and Cabell Midland’s Luke Salmons on Thursday.
Those two talked of all-state players, great depth and championships at the Mountain State Athletic Conference football coaches media day at the Little Creek Park golf course.
Others, such as St. Albans’ Willie Washington and Capital’s Mark Mason, discussed rebuilding with young players.
The following is a capsule look at each team, as assessed by its coach, in order of predicted finish:
Huntington High
Seals said he is taking nothing for granted in his quest to return to the Class AAA state championship game for a second consecutive season.
He said, though, he understands why MSAC coaches tabbed the Highlanders as the favorite to repeat as league champions, especially with House Award-winning quarterback Gavin Lochow returning after passing for 1,952 yards and rushing for 1,677.
“I feel our football team has an opportunity to be good,” Seals said. “Any time you have a collection of guys who work hard and you have your quarterback back, you have a chance to be good. We were very fortunate last year to have a good team.”
Seals said linebacker, the secondary, wide receiver and quarterback are strengths, but the offensive line, featuring major college prospect Robby Martin at tackle, lost four starters and must prove itself.
Cabell Midland
The Knights, too, return a starting quarterback in Brad Wolfe from last season’s 11-2 team, but graduated three 1,000-yard rushers in Jackson Fetty, Mason Moran and Chandler Schmidt.
Salmons said his team, which features one of the premier offensive lines in the state, possesses more depth than ever.
“I don’t know how good we’ll be, but we’ll be competitive,” Salmons said. “We have a bunch of good guys with no egos, no attitudes and who love to play football.”
Spring Valley
No one in the room wanted to be Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess Thursday because he was sick at home. Spring Valley athletic director Tim George subbed for Dingess and said he thinks the Timberwolves can extend their streak of playoff seasons to 15.
“We usually can say we have a bunch of guys with (NCAA) Division I offers and a bunch of 6-foot-7 linemen,” George said. “We don’t have that this year, but we’ll be a good football team.”
Spring Valley, 9-3 in 2021, returns five offensive lineman, as well as quarterback Dalton Fouch and linebacker Cody Shy, who was invited to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in December.
George Washington
The Patriots return their starting quarterback, Abe Fenwick, and feature a strong starting lineup, but little depth.
“Our strengths will be our linebacker spots and secondary people,” coach Steve Edwards said. “The kids have been working hard and have had a good summer.”
GW went 8-3 last year.
Hurricane
New Redskins coach Donnie Mays came from South Charleston and said he’s learning his players who returned from last season’s 6-5 squad.
“We have 18 seniors who’ve done a great job this summer,” Mays said. “The young guys have taken hold of what we’re trying to do.”
Mays declined to name players and their roles until he sees them on the field Monday for the first official day of practice.
“We’ll find out very quickly who is starting,” Mays said.
Mays said his goal is a state championship.
“Hurricane has had some good teams, but never has gotten over that hump of the second round.”
Parkersburg
Matt Kimes came back to his alma mater after coaching at Warren (Ohio) and inherits a squad that went 4-6 last season. Ten of his 14 assistants are former Big Reds players.
Kimes said replacing Bryson Singer, who accounted for 130 total yards per game, will be difficult. He said quarterback David Parsons, who threw for 12 touchdowns in 2021, is a promising building block.
“He’s a talented kid with a big arm and got to play some last year,” Kimes said.
Kimes said he is excited about kicker Casey Stanley and tight end Austin Fleming, but must find playmakers on a defense that surrendered 33 points per game in 2021.
Riverside
Coach Alex Daugherty said he was pleased the Warriors received their highest ranking in his five seasons at Riverside. He wasn’t so happy, though, that his team ranked seventh in the 10-team league.
“Half our battle is teaching the kids how to win,” Daugherty said, noting the program’s last winning season was in 2006.
Daugherty said the Warriors will rely on a defense that returns 10 starters, including standout safety Adam Wilkinson, whom he called “the smartest player I’ve ever coached.”
Quarterback Jake Walker and leading receiver Brock Jeffries return from last year’s 3-7 team.
South Charleston
Former Minnesota Vikings All-Pro and Marshall University star Carl Lee is a first-year coach at his alma mater, which went 5-6 in 2021. Lee said the job is a challenge.
“I had no idea what I was walking into,” Lee said. “As I was walking in, players were walking out.”
Lee said he likes what he sees from those who stayed.
“We have a host of young players who haven’t played,” Lee said. “What I’ve found in them is excitement. They’re just excited to be on the field, to practice, to throw a ball or catch a ball. I’m blessed to be in this situation because we have guys who love practicing. I don’t know how good they’ll be, but they’re enjoying it.”
Capital
An already young team lost star quarterback and major college prospect JacQai Long, who now plays at Akron (Ohio) Hoban High School. That makes second-year coach Mason’s job even more difficult coming off a 1-9 record.
“We had a lot of injuries, but the kids hung in there,” Mason said. “I look forward to seeing what our kids can really do and seeing them all pull together. They’re all buying in to what we’re selling.”
St. Albans
Washington takes over a Red Dragons’ program coming off a 3-7 season that was picked to finish last in the MSAC this season.
“I’m glad we’re where we are in the poll because there are no expectations,” Washington said.
The good news, he said, is that many of his players didn’t experience losing last year.
“We have a very young team,” Washington said. “We have 20 freshmen, 15 of whom haven’t played before or haven’t played in years. We haven’t had success in a while.”
Washington said altering players’ thinking so they don’t unintentionally sabotage themselves is key.
“It’s like a milk cow that gives a full bucket of milk,” Washington said. “Then the cow kicks the bucket over. We have to not kick the bucket over.”