The Mountain State Athletic Conference embarks on a new preseason project for its football teams on Thursday, July 15 when it stages a 7-on-7 tournament and lineman challenge at four regional sites.
Riverside, South Charleston, Hurricane and Huntington will serve as host sites, each having eight teams competing with a 4 p.m. start. All 10 MSAC teams will participate, along with schools from other parts of the state, and two each from Kentucky and Ohio. The top two teams in each region in the 7-on-7 games -- which feature only pass plays -- as well as the lineman challenges qualify for the finals on Saturday, July 17 at Riverside.
These competitions are part of the Secondary School Activities Commission's three-week summer practice period, and they replace the MSAC Grid-o-rama, a series of preseason scrimmages featuring every league team, which was held from 2005-19 at University of Charleston Stadium.
"I think it's a really good change," said Alex Daugherty, Riverside's fourth-year coach. "I know there's been some issues in the past as far as the Grid-o-rama goes, and it's just the way the game of football has transitioned with the 7-on-7s. It's a really good way to jump into the season and get teams together and have some good team competition."
Teams scheduled to appear at Riverside, along with the host Warriors, include Buckhannon-Upshur, Clay County, Liberty Raleigh, Oak Hill, Ravenswood, Roane County and Woodrow Wilson, though the status of B-U and Oak Hill is tentative, and they could be replaced.
At South Charleston, the schools set to compete along with SC are Capital, Fairmont Senior, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Parkersburg, Sissonville and St. Albans.
At Hurricane, it's Cabell Midland, Chapmanville, Lincoln County, Nitro, Parkersburg South, Poca, Scott and the host Redskins.
In Huntington, the Highlanders host Spring Valley, Tolsia and Winfield, along with Kentucky schools Boyd County and Raceland and Ohio teams Fairland and Ironton.
Admission at each of the four regional sites is $5.
The schedule for the July 17 finals finds a quarterback challenge at 11 a.m., 7-on-7 games at noon and the finals of the lineman challenge also at noon.
League coaches grew dissatisfied with the Grid-o-rama format because, among other things, many times they wound up scrimmaging teams they were scheduled to play in the regular season.
"We're definitely excited not to have to do the MSAC Grid," said SC coach Donnie Mays. "We're excited with starting this. It's a much better alternative."
Mays noted that the event will likely move up on the calendar in future years.
"It's because of the timing due to COVID," Mays said of the July date. "You'd rather see your 7-on-7s happen in June. It's much more successful in those times because that's when most of these events occur in our state."
Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor likes the fact MSAC teams can measure themselves against plenty of different opponents.
"For what it is, it's pretty cool," Taylor said. "It used to be just the MSAC teams, and now it's 32 teams from all different conferences. I think right there, that's as intriguing as you can get it."
As a prelude to the event, the MSAC will hold a junior varsity 7-on-7 competition at Riverside starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.