With Spring Valley's 21-17 loss to Cabell Midland last Friday, there are no undefeated teams in Class AAA prep football in West Virginia.
Along with that, the loss knocked Spring Valley out of the top spot in the AAA state playoff ratings, and there's a new No. 1 for the third straight week.
This week it's Musselman (5-1, 12.83 rating) at No. 1, with Spring Valley (5-1, 11.5) tumbling to No. 6. Former No. 1 Parkersburg South (5-1, 12.33) moved up two spots to No. 2 and is followed by Cabell Midland (5-1, 12.00) and Huntington (5-1, 11.81) in a tightly packed AAA list.
Hurricane (5-1, 11.67) remains at No. 5 and can move up with a win at Cabell Midland at 7 p.m. Friday.
After No. 6 Spring Valley are Bridgeport (6-1, 11.29) and Martinsburg (5-2, 11.29) tied for No. 7. The top 16 in the final ratings in each class qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning home-field choice in the first round.
George Washington (4-2, 9.83, ranked 12th) is the only other Kanawha Valley AAA school among the top 16 after Week 7. After a bye last week, the Patriots visit winless St. Albans Friday before traveling to Spring Valley on Oct. 21.
There was less movement this week in the two lower classes, with Scott (7-0, 11.57) retaining the top spot in Class AA and Williamstown (6-0, 10.5) holding on to No. 1 in Class A.
Two other Class AA schools remain in line for a playoff berth -- No. 5 Winfield (5-1, 9.63) and No. 10 Herbert Hoover (4-2, 7.33). Winfield visits Sissonville (1-5) Friday while Hoover is off this weekend.
No. 2 Roane County (6-0, 11.33) and No. 3 Independence (6-0, 11.00) are also unbeaten in Class AA.
Class A boasts boasts nine unbeatens. After Williamstown, there's No. 2 Wheeling Central (6-0, 9.00), No. 3 James Monroe (6-0, 8.83, No. 4 Doddridge County (6-0, 8.50), No. 5 Tucker County (6-0, 8.33), No. 6 Cameron (7-0, 8.29), No. 7 Wahama (7-0, 8.14), No. 9 Van (6-0, 7.67) and No. 11 Montcalm (6-0, 6.83).
Two Class A schools with one loss are rated above Van and Moncalm -- No. 8 Man (6-1, 7.71) and No. 10 Greenbrier West (6-1, 7.00).