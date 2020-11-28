Musselman saw its title hopes dashed Saturday evening by the state’s COVID-19 risk-factor map, denying the Applemen a chance to play in the Class AAA semifinals and ending their season.
However, the often-forgettable 2020 season can still wind up being memorable for Musselman in a few weeks when the Kennedy Award is given to the top high school football player in West Virginia.
Senior running back Blake Hartman is perhaps the odds-on favorite to capture the Kennedy and become just the second player from his Eastern Panhandle school to win the award, joining Todd Mosby (1999).
There are certainly other players across the state who merit consideration for the award, especially quarterback Gage Michael (Fairmont Senior) and versatile runner-receiver Hunter Patterson (Oak Glen), but Hartman seems to have them outflanked when it comes to checking all the boxes.
You want name recognition? Hartman is a shoo-in to be selected to the Class AAA All-State first team for a third straight year. He was also a second-teamer as a freshman.
Team success? The Applemen reached the playoff semifinals twice in his final three seasons, and played in the quarterfinals last year. Hartman, as it turned out, missed that game with an injury.
A little something extra to wow the voters? Hartman broke one state record this season and matched another. He’s racked up 748 career points and scored 118 touchdowns. The career points total breaks the mark of 718 set by Nitro’s Josh Culbertson (2002-05) and the TD total ties Culbertson.
Michael and Patterson also come from successful programs — Fairmont Senior won the 2018 title and played in the semifinals the next two years, while Oak Glen earned its first two playoff semifinal berths in 2019-20.
However, neither Michael nor Patterson left any state records in their wake and their only first- or second-team All-State honors came last year when they were both first team in Class AA, so Hartman appears to have an edge there.
Hartman propelled the Applemen to a 7-1 record this season (the lone loss to four-time defending AAA champion Martinsburg) by piling up 2,170 all-purpose yards and 33 overall touchdowns. He ran for 1,696 yards and 30 scores, returned three kicks for TDs (two punts, one kickoff) and also threw a touchdown pass. He didn’t play a lot of strong safety on defense this season, but five of his 20 tackles were quarterback sacks.
“He’s just so impressive,’’ said Musselman coach Brian Thomas. “I’ve never coached anybody like him that can do what he does.
“He has a style of running that’s really hard to [describe]. He has the speed where he can pull away — he played against some of the best teams in the state and nobody could catch him — and then there are runs where sometimes four guys are around him and he runs over all four guys. It’s a unique blend of speed and strength and everything together. Blake does a lot of other things that go unnoticed, like where he makes us better on special teams.’’
South Charleston coach Donnie Mays, who spent last week preparing to play Musselman in Sunday’s semifinals, was impressed by what he saw scouting Hartman on game video.
“He reminds me of old-school kids back whenever I played,’’ Mays said. “Those guys would carry the ball 41 to 45 times a game, have 250 yards rushing and four or five touchdowns to give yourself a chance.
“It’s different in today’s age, and there are not a lot of kids who can do that. Hartman can, but he can also throw the ball, he’s their punt returner and he’s deep on kickoffs. He plays defense. He’s all over the place. He’s a good football player.’’
Thomas said Hartman also provides the team’s younger players with a solid role model.
“He’s a leader,’’ Thomas said. “Probably the biggest thing he does is lead by example and work ethic every single day. He tries to make young kids better. He does so many things for your program that are better than just scoring touchdowns. He’s one kid who make everybody around him better.’’
Hartman has received a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia University, but for now is still holding firm to his commitment to attend Lehigh of the Football Championship Subdivision Patriot League.
Michael and Patterson should also receive plenty of support in the ongoing voting done by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, which sponsors the Kennedy Award. Votes are cast on a 1-2-3 basis.
In 11 starts, Michael has accounted for nearly 3,500 yards of total offense (rushing and passing) and 43 touchdowns. He’s run for 1,455 yards and 16 scores and thrown for 2,026 yards and 27 TDs.
Patterson, meanwhile, has tallied 28 touchdowns (15 rushing, 12 receiving, one punt return). He enters Sunday’s scheduled playoff game 65 shy of 1,000 yards rushing and needs only 14 yards to also become a 1,000-yard receiver. On defense, he’s broken up 20 passes and intercepted two others.
Had COVID-19 not ravaged this season, two other players surely would have drummed enough support to be included in the above mix — senior running backs Ethan Payne (Poca) and Jakob Caudill (Cabell Midland).
Payne, who won the Kennedy last year when he broke a 41-year-old state record for points in the regular season with 276, played in just four games this season, rushing for 781 yards and 10 TDs. Caudill and the unbeaten Knights — the No. 1 seed in AAA — have played in only five games, and he’s run for 746 yards and 10 TDs.