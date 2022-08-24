Winfield and Hurricane are a day away from their annual matchup to open the high school football season as Hurricane travels to Winfield for an all-Putnam County matchup set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Winfield, which was 5-5 last season, has had tough luck against Hurricane historically. The Generals haven't beaten the Redskins since 2009, when they won 17-16.
Hurricane won last season's matchup 48-10, going 6-5 on the season and reaching the first round of the Class AAA playoffs, where the Redskins lost to Jefferson 31-18.
Both teams have new head coaches. Donnie Mays takes over at Hurricane after a 16-year stint with South Charleston. For Winfield, Eddie Smolder is the new coach as he takes over for Craig Snyder, who coached the Generals for 10 seasons.
Both coaches are highly anticipating the rivalry game that will open the 2022 regular season.
"We're just really exited to get out there and play," Mays said. "Ever since January we've been putting things together and trying to be organized and trying to build what we're trying to do in the weight room. It's finally here and our kids are just excited to go out and play against somebody else."
"We've had a great offseason and obviously we're excited to kick off Friday just like every other team and a lot of fans in West Virginia and across the nation," Smolder said. "Friday night football is an exciting time of year and we're blessed to be part of that atmosphere as coaches and players."
Snyder knows Hurricane picked up a few big transfers over the offseason and he's preparing for a talented Redskins team.
"You talk about talent, Hurricane has always had talent," Smolder said. "It looks like they got some pretty good kids that came in there. It is what it is. We're ready to play football. We'll be ready Friday night at 7. We're going to bring our 'A' game and get after it and see what happens after that."
Mays certainly isn't overlooking Winfield.
"Winfield is going to be a physical football team," Mays said. "I think that's the brand they're trying to create. They're going to fly to the football defensively and offensively they're going to try to run it down your throat. In order to win, most of the time you have to be able to run the ball, most of the time you have to be able to stop the run. If you can do those things you can have some success. We have our hands full with them."
Though Mays hasn't coached in a Winfield-Hurricane game before, he knows what the game means to the Putnam County community.
"These kids are used to playing in this game, it's a first for me," Mays said. "It's a very exciting matchup. What's unique about this is how much the communities look forward to this every year. The kids get excited about it. It's one of the things that they talk about all the time. It's our jobs as coaches to kind of rein them back in and get them focused on the actual football rather than who is on the other sideline."
Smolder expects a big and loud crowd.
"Everybody is excited to kick off and see a new brand of football here and what we've done in the offseason," Smolder said. "It's going to be a good atmosphere. It's a big rivalry. It wouldn't matter who we're playing, we're fired up and ready to go."