seven on seven4
Former South Charleston coach Donnie Mays begins his first season at Hurricane Friday night when the Redskins visit Winfield in the season opener.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Winfield and Hurricane are a day away from their annual matchup to open the high school football season as Hurricane travels to Winfield for an all-Putnam County matchup set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Winfield, which was 5-5 last season, has had tough luck against Hurricane historically. The Generals haven't beaten the Redskins since 2009, when they won 17-16. 

