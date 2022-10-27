Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Huntington
Buy Now

Cabell Midland’s Alex Smith (1) rushes up the field on a carry against Huntington’s Walter Williams (22) during a high school football game on Oct. 21 at Cabell Midland High School.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

D’Edrick Graves was so quick off the snap Friday night that some spectators shouted that he was offsides.

Graves, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound sophomore linebacker for Huntington High, has given the Highlanders defense a boost heading into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game vs. St. Albans at Bob Sang Stadium. So did Robby Martin, normally an offensive tackle who played more than usual on defense last week.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.