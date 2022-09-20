Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If the prep football playoffs were to begin today, only one Kanawha Valley team would be playing a first-round home game.

The Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings after Week 4 show only Hurricane, ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, among the top eight in its classification, and just three other Kanawha Valley Schools would be in line for playoff berths.

