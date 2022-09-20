If the prep football playoffs were to begin today, only one Kanawha Valley team would be playing a first-round home game.
The Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings after Week 4 show only Hurricane, ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, among the top eight in its classification, and just three other Kanawha Valley Schools would be in line for playoff berths.
The top 16 in each class in the final ratings qualify for the postseason, and the top eight in each class get their choice of approved home fields in the first round of the playoffs.
Hurricane (3-1, 9.75 rating), which was defeated last Friday at Spring Valley, fell four spots. George Washington (2-2, 7.00), which lost to Huntington, fell from 10th to No. 16.
Two Kanawha Valley schools, Winfield and Nitro, remain among the top 16 in the Class AA ratings. Winfield (3-1, 7.75) moved up two spots to No. 8 after a win over Wayne, while Nitro (2-2, 5.25) dropped from 12th to 16th after a loss to Chapmanville.
Parkersburg South (4-0, 13.75) is the new No. 1 in Class AAA after former No. 1 Martinsburg (3-1, 11.00) dropped to No. 5. The rest of the AAA top eight includes No. 2 Morgantown (3-0, 13.33), No. 3 Spring Valley (3-0, 12.00), No. 4 Princeton (3-0, 11.33), No. 6 Musselman (3-1, 10.5) and No. 8 Bridgeport (3-1, 9.5)
There's also a new leader atop Class AA. North Mation (4-0, 11.25) supplanted Fairmont Senior (3-1, 8.5), which dropped to No. 7 after a loss. Also in the top eight in AA are co-No. 2s Roane County and Frankfort (4-0, 10.75), No. 4 Independence (4-0, 10.0), No. 5 Scott (4-0, 9.75), No. 6 Logan (4-0, 9.00), followed by Fairmont Senior and Winfield.
Wheeling Central (4-0, 8.75) remains No. 1 in Class A, followed by No. 2 Tug Valley (4-0, 8.25), No. 3 Williamstown (3-0, 8.00) and Wahama and Van (tied for No. 4 at 4-0, 7.75).