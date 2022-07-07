South Charleston’s football team has experienced quite the fall from grace since going undefeated and winning a state title in a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
One of the biggest reasons for that fall is due to transfers, as the Black Eagles lost key players like Trey Dunn (Myrtle Beach High), Mondrell Dean (Hurricane), Jamari Tubbs (Huntington) and Wayne Harris Jr. (Huntington).
Also, longtime South Charleston coach Donnie Mays left the program to become head coach at Hurricane.
The Black Eagles don’t have the talent they did in years past, but they have a new head coach with plenty of football experience.
Former South Charleston standout Carl Lee has quite the resume as he nears his first regular season as head coach of the Black Eagles. Lee played for the Vikings and Saints in the NFL for a total of 12 years (1983-94) before coaching at West Virginia State for 10 years (1995-2005).
During the Mountain State Athletic Conference 7-on-7 tournament on June 18, Lee spoke about a variety of topics, from transfers to how he became head coach at South Charleston.
First and foremost, Lee knows he has a bit of a challenge ahead of him in seasons to come, especially in the new landscape of high school athletics.
“It’s been somewhat of a challenge,” Lee said. “Obviously, making the adjustment to the structure that goes with kids transferring, going back and forth and that kind of stuff. Just trying to understand that reality. But at the end of the day my goal remains the same. My responsibility has been to create some discipline and put out a team that can try to go out and win, and we’ll do that.”
The four aforementioned athletes, who have a plethora of college offers among them, leave some holes in the South Charleston lineup, especially at the quarterback position. But the Black Eagles still have three quarterbacks fighting for the starting spot.
“We have three quarterbacks,” Lee said. “I wanted them all three to play. As far as Trey goes, Trey was a good kid. I was hoping to have some good competition between him and Peyton Brown. Whatever happened, that took that.
“As far as Mondrell, who is a great player, he was more comfortable with Mays, so now he’s at Hurricane. Those are two big losses, but those are choices made by them and their parents. We had two guys who [transferred to Huntington] who abruptly left when staff changes took place. I hope that they play well. They’ll make Huntington a lot better.”
Like every coach in the nation, Lee is dealing with transfers and the subsequent ramifications. He said he understands why kids are transferring — they want to win state championships and play on the best teams. However, Lee doesn’t think transferring is an end-all solution for high school football players who want to play in college.
“The transfer thing, it’s about playing on a good team, it’s about all that,” Lee said. “I don’t know that to be true. Your record is not what the scouts are going to talk about. They’re looking at you. And I think parents have gotten a little out of sync with that.
“First and foremost you’ve got to have size and speed to catch their eyes. We have to understand that it is about playing the best ball and having the correct size and speed and quickness. That’s what gets you to college. [Division] I, II or III, my goal is, if I can get kids to college to be a student-athlete, and they can get a dollar, then I feel like I’ve helped them.”
As a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1988, 1989, 1990), Lee certainly has a competitive nature and he wants his team to win, but he’s keeping realistic expectations for this year’s young team.
“I want my kids to play, I want them to win,” he said. “I’m as competitive as anybody. But I also understand the reality of the situation I’m facing. I can yell and scream at kids for dropping a ball or throwing an interception, but everybody is going to do that. I want the kids to understand I want them to work hard and we’ll deal with the consequences after that.”
And, according to Lee, the work ethic is there. During the 7-on-7, Lee said he had just one player who saw live playing time for half of last season (Solomon Ferrell). His players know they have to step up and have a next-man-up mentality. Lee said he’s already seeing evidence of that.
“The first 7-on-7 [on June 17], double elimination, we played two games and we were eliminated after the first two and I felt proud that the kids went out and played,” Lee said. “When you’re changing culture, when the expectation changes and you lose your friends — your friends go somewhere else — to get kids to come back and want to go out and give their all, that was important for me.
“I was proud of them for doing that. I sent a text out to the parents to let them know I was proud to be the head coach of South Charleston High School because these young kids are willing to go out and play.”
Before taking the job at South Charleston, Lee said he wasn’t considering coaching ever again. That was, until an interview on “Hotline with Dave Weekley.”
“He asked me, ‘Would you be interested in a high school coaching job?’ and I said, ‘Absolutely not,’” Lee said. “At the same time, Woody Woods gets out on his show and says, ‘Carl Lee should be the next head football coach at South Charleston.’ I didn’t know that, but everybody started telling me.
“I started getting calls. Then, all of a sudden, there were some very important people, some people who I respect who started to call and talk to me about it. I was like, ‘If it matters enough to those folks, then I’ll do it.’ And here I am. As challenging as it is, I am happy to be here. I’m happy to represent my school and these kids.”
South Charleston opens its season with a home game against Morgantown on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.