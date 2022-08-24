Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ONA -- Cabell Midland's running attack heading into Thursday's high school football game at George Washington is a bad news/good news situation. 

The bad news is all three running backs -- Jackson Fetty, Mason Moran and Chandler Schmidt -- who helped the Knights to 316 rushing yards on 50 carries in a 35-7 triumph over the Patriots last season graduated. The good news is that coach Luke Salmons said he thinks he has quality replacements.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.