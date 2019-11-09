Cam Foster ran for four touchdowns at Underwood Field Friday night as short-handed Nitro concluded its prep football season with a 41-27 victory against Cardinal Conference foe Scott.
The Wildcats finished with a 4-6 record, their most wins in a season since 2007, which was the last time they qualified for the playoffs.
They played without standout sophomore quarterback Trevor Lowe, who sat out the game with a concussion. In his stead, Dallas Hazelett and Anthony Jackson played quarterback for Nitro.
Hazelett added two TD runs for Nitro, which kept the ball on the ground almost exclusively with Foster, Hazelett and Kristian Johnson. All six of the Wildcats’ TDs were rushing plays.
Roane County 20, Sissonville 7: Josh Huffman carried 23 times for 101 yards and two TDs as the visiting Raiders (5-4) wrapped up their season with a third straight victory and assured themselves a winning record.
Shadraq Greathouse also completed a 17-yard scoring pass to Cameron Bennett, who caught his seventh TD toss of the season for Roane. Isaac Ryan added 72 yards on eight carries and Danny Bush had 60 yards on six attempts.
For the Indians (6-4), Dylan Griffith caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Foster. Foster led Sissonville on the ground with 86 yards on 16 carries. The Indians came into the game 18th in the Class AA ratings with an outside chance of making the playoffs, but the loss eliminated those chances.
Man 33, Chapmanville 8: Zack Frye scored on runs of 13 and 9 yards as the Hillbillies locked up a Class AA playoff spot with a road win against their Logan County rivals. It’s just the third win for Man in its last 14 meeting with Chapmanville.
The Billies (8-2) earned the No. 13 seed in AA and will travel to No. 4 Bluefield (9-1) in the first round. The time and date will be decided Sunday. Cameran Frye, Josh Moody and Jeremiah Harless all added TD runs for Man.
The Tigers (5-5) scored on a 20-yard pass from Chase Berry to Jacob Mullins. Jaxson Turner threw to Mullins for the 2-point conversion. Berry completed 15 of 26 passes for 114 yards with an interception. Turner and Evan Plumley each had eight solo tackles.
Point Pleasant 43, James Monroe 14: Logan Southall ran 23 times for 180 yards and a touchdown and Evan Roach carried 14 times for 138 yards and two scores as the Big Blacks (4-4) knocked the host Mavericks (6-4) out of the Class AA playoffs.
Hunter Bush ran for three scores for Point, which avoided its first losing season since 2007. Monroe Mohler led JM with 110 yards and one TD on 13 carries and completed 8 of 16 passes for 111 yards and another score.