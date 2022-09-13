Nitro and Chapmanville both started 2-0 before hitting a snag last Friday, suffering their first losses of the season.
The Tigers (2-1) fell to Winfield 47-14 and the Wildcats (2-1) were downed by Hoover 42-21.
Both teams look to get back on track this Friday as Chapmanville hosts Nitro in an all-feline Cardinal Conference matchup with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Chapmanville has a perfect 6-0 record against Nitro since the Tigers and Wildcats began playing each other in 2016.
James Barker was the coach of the Tigers for three of those wins and he said his team has to focus on bouncing back this week.
"We have to have a short memory this week," Barker said. "We talked about it with our team [Monday]. This is a much-improved Nitro team. You can see it on the film. They play with great energy. The [Derek] Lowe kid is at quarterback. Thank God it's not his brother but he's pretty good too. They're special. They have a chance to be good for a while. We're looking forward to it."
Lowe has completed 30 of 62 passes for 571 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Last week against Hoover he was 14 of 28 for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He's thrown two interceptions.
Nitro coach Boom McKinney said the Wildcats will make several changes this week.
"We're going to change a few things up this week for Chapmanville," McKinney said. "They definitely are a good football team. They have a good quarterback and a big, strong running back, which is basically what we faced last week."
Chapmanville quarterback Brody Dalton has completed 38 of 63 pass attempts for 428 yards and four touchdowns this season. Running back Kohl Farmer was relatively unstoppable for the first two games with a conference-high 52 rushes for 330 yards and seven touchdowns. Winfield, though, slowed him down last week holding him to 61 yards on 17 rushes.
Barker said his team was bitten by the COVID bug last week but looks to be relatively healthy heading into the Nitro game.
"I think we're starting to get over that a little bit," Barker said. "We had one or two that were sick this weekend but injury-wise we're in OK shape. [Outside linebacker Charles Stallard] hit a bench over at Winfield. He's not seriously hurt thank goodness, but he's questionable this week."
Stallard slid hard into a metal bench on. He was down on the field for about five minutes before walking off under his own power.
"If we don't have him we put a game plan in," Barker said. "Our kids understand the game plan this week already. We're not behind the 8 ball where we were last week. We're much more prepared."
McKinney said preventing turnovers is a big part of getting back in the win column.
"We have to not beat ourselves," McKinney said. "We had a few turnovers last week. Two of the three turned into 14 points pretty quick against us. We have to get guys on the ground. Make tackles on defense which we struggled with last week, and obviously hold on to the football."