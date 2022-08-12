Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

nitro ike elkins3
Buy Now

Nitro's Ike Elkins (67) is one of three senior leaders on the Wildcats' offensive line.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Nitro quarterback Derek Lowe may be well protected when dropping back to pass this season.

Though the Wildcats' offensive line has an element of youth, it looks to be strong, and seniors Ike Elkins, Scott Worstell and Nick Atkins -- all three-year starters -- should act as leaders in the position group.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.