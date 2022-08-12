Nitro quarterback Derek Lowe may be well protected when dropping back to pass this season.
Though the Wildcats' offensive line has an element of youth, it looks to be strong, and seniors Ike Elkins, Scott Worstell and Nick Atkins -- all three-year starters -- should act as leaders in the position group.
That leadership and experience should come in handy for a freshman with a big role. Dylan Casto, who is in his first year of high school, will be the starting center for the Wildcats.
Second-year Wildcats coach Boom McKinney said he's likes the demeanor of the young lineman out of Andrew Jackson Middle School.
"He's a yes sir/no sir guy," McKinney said before the team took the field for practice on Thursday. "I think he comes from a military family. He's been here every day going back to March. He was coming from AJ [Andrew Jackson] after school and coming to lift. He's killing it in the weight room. He just does everything you ask him. I think he's going to be great."
Demeanor is one thing, football skill is another. McKinney said Casto has both qualities.
"He's smart," McKinney said. "He's above and beyond most freshmen I've seen here in my 11 years. He's just picking it up quickly and we couldn't ask of any more from him."
Casto is excited and nervous as the regular season approaches.
"I'm pretty excited," he said. "It seems like we're going to have a pretty good year this year. We got a good line in my opinion. I haven't been out here very much. I am just a freshman. I don't have a lot of experience. It's a lot of pressure considering the play starts with you. Other than that I feel pretty confident."
Casto played center in youth leagues, was a guard and tackle in middle school and is back at center in high school.
"They asked who can snap the ball and who had experience and I did have a little experience," Casto said. "I tried it and apparently they liked it enough to put me there."
Lowe, a sophomore who is going to be the starting quarterback, said Casto is doing well snapping the ball.
"He's been doing great," Lowe said. "The pressure hasn't gotten to him yet. He's a great center. Blocks good, the snaps are always there. We communicate, got good chemistry there. That's always good."
Casto will likely learn a lot from his senior offensive line teammates, especially from Worstell, Elkins and Atkins.
Elkins, who arrived at practice after working his job as a steel fabricator, will be one of the most vocal leaders on the offensive line in his fourth and final year with the Wildcats.
"Football has always been really special to me with the brotherhood in it and everything," Elkins said. "Just coming out here and having fun. It's just a great time and I'm pretty excited for it."
Elkins knows there is a lot of knowledge to be passed down after he, Atkins and Worstell depart.
"[The offensive line] is getting kind of young," he said. "We got [sophomore] Braxton Lovejoy and Dylan of course. We got three seniors on there. Next year it's going to be really young. Next year some guys are going to have to step up and everything. I think right now we're really solid.
"My biggest thing is hustle. Everyone knows it's hot outside but every other school in West Virginia is outside in the same weather. You can't pray for rain. You just have to go out there and hit it. I just tell them to hustle and just keep working hard."
Elkins echoed McKinney and Lowe's sentiments about Casto.
"It seems like he's very coachable," Elkins said. "He interprets things very well and he's a great dude. I trust him to snap every ball. He's just all around solid."
McKinney explained his expectations for the offensive line.
"Scotty, Nick and Ike are three-year starters," he said. "They're pretty much leading up the line. Scotty is a shorter guy, He's about [5-foot-9, 5-foot-10]. He bench-presses over 300 pounds. He's fast. Braxton is a sophomore. He's doing a great job on the left side of the line at tackle. With our new O-line coach [Colin Beckner] the guys are really just buying in to what he's putting out there."
Nitro's offensive line will be put to the test on Saturday as it scrimmages at home against Tolsia at 1 p.m.