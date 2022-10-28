Nitro quarterback Derek Lowe was struggling through the air against Sissonville Friday night, throwing three interceptions in the first two and a half quarters.
That’s when the Wildcats took to the ground, led by Lowe, who guided three straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to give Nitro a 33-28 come-from-behind victory over Sissonville at Joe Sawyers Field.
Lowe rushed for 149 yards on 15 carries, including 130 in the second half and 73 in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats. A sophomore, he rushed for two touchdowns and led Nitro to 20 points in the fourth quarter and added 88 yards passing and two more TDs.
“I’m so proud of Derek,” Nitro coach Boom McKinney said. “Giving up four turnovers and still coming out with the victory, that is saying something for his and our heart. He is a mentally tough kid. Nothing bothers him. He is a great leader and it is starting to spread to the team.”
Lowe was happy he was able to shake off his early struggles throwing the ball and take to the ground to help the Wildcats improve to 3-7 on the season.
“It was awesome and feels great,” Lowe said. “We had a lot of turnovers but we didn’t lose ourselves and kept our heads straight. We stayed focused and the line did a great job the last two drives, and that is what got us the ball down the field. Running the ball is one of my favorite things to do.”
After a 7-yard touchdown run by Sissonville’s Ethan Taylor gave the Indians a two-score lead at 28-19 with 8:10 remaining in the game, things looked dire for the Wildcats.
However, a good kickoff return by Nitro gave the Wildcats good field position at the Sissonville 43-yard line. On the next play, Lowe ran around the right end and took it for a touchdown and added the 2-point conversion run to cut the deficit to 28-27 with 8:02 left.
The Indians got to the Wildcats 45-yard line and faced a fourth-and-11 but elected to go for it instead of a punt. An incomplete pass gave Nitro the ball with 5:23 remaining.
Lowe rushed four straight times for 26 yards down to the Sissonville 31-yard line.
Then Charles Cantrell ran three straight times for 21 yards for the Wildcats to the 10-yard line and a first-and-goal.
Two more rushes by Lowe resulted in 8 yards to the 2-yard line. On third-and-goal, Cantrell finished off the drive with the go-ahead touchdown with 1:22 left in the game and 33-28 lead for Nitro.
Sissonville had one final chance to drive downfield for a possible winning score but a desperation heave by Taylor was intercepted by Nitro’s Jacob Kerr to seal the win.
At halftime, the Wildcats only had 51 yards of total offense, and just 16 yards on the ground. They finished the night with 168 yards on the ground and 256 total yards and ran the ball 12 straight times to end the game.
“We changed some things up there at the end, and obviously it worked out for us,” McKinney said. “I give credit to the offensive line tonight. They really came through for us in the second half and I’m so proud of them and everyone.”
Indians coach Chad Lovejoy was disappointed in the loss, but credited Nitro for making the key plays down the stretch on the ground.
“Credit to them for going to the run,” Lovejoy said. “When they threw it, we did pretty good but they did a good job in the second half committing to the run even though they were behind, and it worked out for them.”
Other touchdowns for Nitro came on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Lowe to Ashton Crouch in the first quarter, a 19-yard TD pass from Lowe to Cantrell in the third quarter, and an 8-yard touchdown run by Lowe in the fourth quarter.
The Indians scored two touchdowns in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Blake Fisher and an 8-yard TD by Cameron Arbogast. Taylor connected with Michael Fisher for a 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
Taylor finished with 164 yards passing for Sissonville and also led the Indians on the ground with 69 yards on 12 carries. Cameron Arbogast added 44 yards on 10 attempts.