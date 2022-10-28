Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nitro quarterback Derek Lowe was struggling through the air against Sissonville Friday night, throwing three interceptions in the first two and a half quarters.

That’s when the Wildcats took to the ground, led by Lowe, who guided three straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to give Nitro a 33-28 come-from-behind victory over Sissonville at Joe Sawyers Field.

Tags