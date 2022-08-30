After beating Poca for the first time since 2017 in the season opener last Friday, Nitro has plenty of momentum as it prepares for its home opener -- a Week 2 matchup against St. Albans at 7 p.m. Friday at Underwood Field.
The Wildcats' 27-26 win over the Dots puts Nitro on track to do something it hasn't done since 2006: start out at 2-0. To do that, Nitro will have to go through a St. Albans team it hasn't beaten since 2019.
Nitro coach Boom McKinney may be on to something in his second year at the helm of the Wildcats and he's looking forward to playing at home.
"We feel pretty good about it," McKinney said. "We came out of the Poca game healthy so that's always a good thing but we're excited to get back to Nitro. Our kids are fired up."
St. Albans is in a rebuild mode and is coming off a 55-0 loss at Parkersburg. First-year St. Albans head coach Willie Washington said he thinks Friday's game will be more competitive.
"I think it's going to be a pretty good game," Washington said. "If we go out there and do what we're supposed to do we should come out all right. I think we did a pretty good job on certain plays [against Parkersburg]. We had our moments, but what we need to do is tackle better. Get those guys to the ground.
"Parkersburg is bigger and stronger than we are and we struggled with their size. I believe we're more even with Nitro and we'll do a better job up front, blocking and playing defense. I think if we fix those things in practice this week we should have a better showing."
McKinney told his players the key is building on the momentum.
"The big thing is, I told them 'Let's build off the momentum that we have have beating Poca and stay focused through practice this week and concentrate on St. Albans,'" McKinney said.
Despite the win, McKinney said there is a lot to work on in preparation for Poca.
"We need to work on everything," he said. "We had some big plays is what won that game for us. We had an 87-yard touchdown pass and a kickoff return for a touchdown. Big plays is what won that game so we need to work on some things on offense this week to touch some things up. Our defense overall did pretty well."
Nitro quarterback Derek Lowe completed 8 of his 14 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the win against Poca and Rashaun Robbins caught both of the scoring passes. Robbins had four receptions for 193 yards. Running back Mike Toscano rushed 11 times for 65 yards and Charles Cantrell rushed nine times for 35 yards and a touchdown.
McKinney talked about his scouting report of the Red Dragons.
"They have some good edge rushers, that's for sure," McKinney said. "We're preparing for that and they have a couple skill guys that they can get the ball to. You get them out in space there's a concern there with those guys. We're preaching swarm to the football this week and get them to the ground."
Washington said playing a team like Parkersburg to start the season has some advantages.
"Facing somebody of that type of caliber, yeah, it was good in that aspect," Washington said. "We figured out how much more physical we need to be and how much stronger we need to get moving forward. It was an eye-opener for the players."