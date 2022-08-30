Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Poca vs Nitro
Buy Now

Nitro running back Mike Toscano (34) runs between Poca defenders during the season opener between the Wildcats and the Dots on Aug. 26 at O.O. White Stadium in Poca.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

After beating Poca for the first time since 2017 in the season opener last Friday, Nitro has plenty of momentum as it prepares for its home opener -- a Week 2 matchup against St. Albans at 7 p.m. Friday at Underwood Field. 

The Wildcats' 27-26 win over the Dots puts Nitro on track to do something it hasn't done since 2006: start out at 2-0. To do that, Nitro will have to go through a St. Albans team it hasn't beaten since 2019. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags