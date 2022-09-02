Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Nitro Wildcats knocked off the St. Albans Red Dragons 37-13 in front of a large crowd in the Battle of the Bridge Friday night at Underwood Field in Nitro.

The Wildcats (2-0), who relied on the big play last week in a win over Poca, used a combination of power rushing and ball control offense to match their win total from last season in only the second week of the season.