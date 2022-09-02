The Nitro Wildcats knocked off the St. Albans Red Dragons 37-13 in front of a large crowd in the Battle of the Bridge Friday night at Underwood Field in Nitro.
The Wildcats (2-0), who relied on the big play last week in a win over Poca, used a combination of power rushing and ball control offense to match their win total from last season in only the second week of the season.
Led by quarterback Derek Lowe and an aggressive offensive line that includes seniors Scott Worstell, Ike Elkins and Nick Atkins, Nitro managed 194 rushing yards and 139 yards through the air.
For a sophomore- and freshman-dominated Nitro team, head coach Boom McKinney’s schemes on both sides of the ball continue to be productive against somewhat bigger opponents.
“We got a little flat there in the second quarter and made some adjustments,” said McKinney. “But we got our running game going again after the half. We’re doing a pretty good job up front. We still have some things we need to work on but I’m pleased cause we had a lot of fight and I can’t ask for any more from our guys.”
The Red Dragons (0-2) came into the game having lost soundly last week at Mountain State Athletic Conference foe Parkersburg. They were able to generate more offense against the Wildcats using the quickness of sophomore tailback Eli Littlejohn but struggled defensively trying to stop the relentless hard running of the Wildcats’ Charles Cantrell, who carried 11 times for 78 yards.
The Red Dragons pulled within 17-13 early in the second half when quarterback Eli Samples scrambled for a 34-yard score but the momentum was short-lived as Nitro answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Lowe with 5:17 remaining.
“We’re working well together and these kids are buying in and that’s all we can ask. We’re having fun,” added McKinney.
Due to a serious injury to one of the Red Dragon players with one minute left in the contest, the remainder of the game was called off by the officiating crew. St. Albans head coach Willie Washington was not available for comment.
For the Wildcats, Lowe threw for 127 yards after completing 7 of 19 passes. Senior receiver Rashawn Robbins, who had 193 yards in receptions last week in a win over Poca, finished with five catches for 43 yards.
Nitro will remain at home next Friday against Herbert Hoover while St. Albans will visit Riverside.