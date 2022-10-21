Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Riverside got off to a good start against Class AAA No. 1 Hurricane on Friday.

The Warriors (2-6) drew first blood as Braydin Ward returned a fumble 75 yards to give Riverside an early lead, but Hurricane (7-1) scored 44 unanswered points to take a 44-7 win at Warrior Stadium.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

