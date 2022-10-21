Riverside got off to a good start against Class AAA No. 1 Hurricane on Friday.
The Warriors (2-6) drew first blood as Braydin Ward returned a fumble 75 yards to give Riverside an early lead, but Hurricane (7-1) scored 44 unanswered points to take a 44-7 win at Warrior Stadium.
Hurricane’s ground game was its strong suit as the Redskins rushed 42 times for 309 yards. Jeremiah Riffle led the way with 15 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Mondrell Dean had a good day on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he helped Hurricane hold Riverside to 47 total yards. Offensively, he rushed six times for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi struggled initially as the Riverside offensive line got after him the entire game. Vellaithambi completed 12 of 28 passes for 136 yards and no interceptions.
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said it was one of Hurricane’s sloppiest offensive efforts all season.
“It was a sloppy win,” Mays said. “Defense and special teams played really well minus the missed extra point. I thought our offense played as sloppy as we’ve played all year. We’re going to get that corrected. We came with no emotion tonight. We were going through the motions and we got on them at halftime and I thought we came out in the second half and did a lot better.”
Riverside coach Alex Daugherty conceded that Hurricane is a good team but he wants more consistency out of his Warriors.
“It’s just consistency,” Daugherty said. “A couple times we had them fourth-and-15 and they converted. I think that’s tough. Football is such a game of momentum. We had a lot of big stops, a lot of tough stops. After a while, I think we just got worn down. Overall, I’m proud of our team’s effort. Proud of the way we came out in the game. It’s hard to hold good teams down for four quarters.”
The Redskins started their night on offense by running eight plays and moving the ball to the Riverside 21-yard line. On third-and-10, Vellaithambi dropped back to pass but was blindsided by Ward, who forced a fumble on a sack and returned the fumble 75 yards to give Riverside a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
On Hurricane’s next drive, the Redskins ran eight more plays before turning the ball over on downs.
Hurricane’s defense then forced Riverside three-and-out on its next drive. Hurricane got the ball back at its own 34 and two plays later Dean rushed 57 yards to the house and the game was tied at 7 after the extra point.
From there, Hurricane never looked back. The Redskins outscored Riverside 17-0 in the second quarter.
The Redskins started the second quarter with first-and-goal on the 3-yard line and Riffle rushed it in for a 1-yard touchdown two plays later to give Hurricane a 14-7 advantage after the point after.
About five minutes later Dean found a hole in Riverside’s defense and rushed for a 10-yard score and Hurricane was out to a 21-7 lead with 7 minutes left in the half.
With time winding down in the half, Caleb Johnson extended the Hurricane lead with a 24-yard field goal and Hurricane had a 24-7 advantage heading into intermission.
The second half was scoreless for the first few minutes until Riverside turned the ball over on downs deep in its own territory.
Hurricane took over at the Riverside 30 and three plays later Vellaithambi scored on a 1-yard rush, giving Hurricane a 31-7 lead with nine minutes left in the third quarter.
Hurricane scored its final two touchdowns on explosive plays.
Riffle gave the Redskins a 37-7 lead with an 80-yard touchdown run and Heath Montgomery put an exclamation point on the win with a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Hurricane took a 44-7 lead into the fourth quarter and a running clock was implemented.
Neither team scored in the fourth and Hurricane walked out of Warrior Stadium with its seventh win of the season.
Riverside quarterback Caden Ray completed 3 of 11 passes for 24 yards and an interception.