MADISON — Scott, No. 1 in the Class AA playoff ratings, remained undefeated with its seventh straight win, getting away with a close 28-20 decision over visiting Logan Friday night.
What seemed to be a sure victory for Scott in the beginning turned into a nail-biter in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats (5-2) comeback attempt but fell short.
Running back Preston Cooper put Scott on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. An interception by Scott’s Jayden Sharps set up the Skyhawks’ second score, this one on a 1-yard run from Cooper.
Logan got on the board in the second quarter when quarterback Drew Berry hit Aiden Slack from 1-yard out on a slant route for a touchdown with 10 minutes left before halftime.
After an interception by linebacker Keaton Wheatley with four minutes left in the half, Cooper found the end zone for the third time at the end of the half to put Scott up 20-6. Cooper scored again from 3 yards out on a dive up the middle to extend Scott’s lead to 28-6.
“We just saw some stuff on film that we thought we could capitalize on,” said Scott head coach Jeremy Dolin. “At Mingo, we didn’t run the ball that well and I felt like that’s what we needed to start with first tonight and Preston Cooper and Carson Brinegar did well with what they were given.”
With less than three minutes left in the third quarter, Berry got Logan into the end zone from 12-yards out on a slant route to Slack, cutting Scott’s lead to 28-13.
Berry later hit Slack on a go route to set the Wildcats up inside Scott’s 5-yard line. Gabe Workman then punched it in, cutting Logan’s lead to 28-20 with seven minutes left in the game.
Scott faced a fourth-down situation on which Scott elected to go for it just on the other side of the 50-yard line, but the Skyhawks were held up by a defensive stand from Logan.
This gave the Wildcats the ball with just over 2 minutes left. The drive was lulled by more penalties, but they were getting closer to the red zone. The Wildcats made it to the 35-yard line and Berry looked to hit receiver Julius Clancy over the middle but his pass was intercepted by Scott’s David Fennessy with around 50 seconds left on the clock. This sealed the deal for the Skyhawks.
What looked to be an amazing comeback fell short for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats have another road trip to face off against Liberty next Friday. Scott has a bye next week.