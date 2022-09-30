South Charleston may have lost, but the Black Eagles played perhaps their best game of the season on Friday.
South Charleston held Class AAA No. 2 Spring Valley’s offense to 10 points in a 17-0 loss at South Charleston High.
Coach Carl Lee didn’t earn his first win at the helm of the Black Eagles, but he considered the loss a moral victory.
“Coach [Derek] Stotts said it best. He said he’s not ever been part of a moral victory,” Lee said. “He never believed in moral victories, but this one was one today. For us to play a team that is this good, it is one of those situations where you have to be happy with what you saw. We played with them. I am certain that was not their goal. I don’t think they came in here thinking that was what the score was going to look like.
“Coach Stotts as a defensive coordinator had that defense ready today. I don’t think there’s any question. That strategy shut them down today.”
The Black Eagles (0-5) held Spring Valley (5-0) to 221 yards of total offense and forced a turnover. SC also forced four turnovers on downs and Spring Valley scored just one touchdown on offense.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess was not pleased despite the win.
“We came out flat, we made a lot of mistakes,” Dingess said. “We didn’t play with a whole lot of emotion and that’s my fault. I didn’t have us ready to play. We have to be better than that. We have to be able to capitalize when we’re inside the red zone and we just didn’t do that. That’s my fault.”
Dingess credited the South Charleston defense.
“They’re getting better every week,” Dingess said. “That’s one of the better defensive fronts. They’re good. They’re good up front. We just didn’t execute tonight.”
Spring Valley put together a 10-play drive on its first possession but turned the ball over on downs in the red zone. The first quarter was back and forth the entire way and neither team scored in the opening period.
Spring Valley started the second quarter with the ball at South Charleston’s 30-yard line, and eight plays later Bruin Booth took a 2-yard rush in for a touchdown to give the Timberwolves a 7-0 lead after the extra point with 8:17 left in the first half.
The struggles on offense continued for the remainder of the first half and the game went to halftime with Spring Valley leading 7-0.
Spring Valley started the third quarter with the ball and drove down to the South Charleston 34-yard line. Landon Mosser came on to attempt a 44-yard field goal to extend the Spring Valley lead to 10 but it was blocked.
With Spring Valley leading late in the third quarter, South Charleston had the ball at its own 5-yard line but the Black Eagles fumbled and Cam Bailey recovered the fumble in the end zone for Spring Valley’s second score. The Timberwolves took a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Mosser made his first field goal attempt of the game and Spring Valley was out to a 17-0 lead that went final.
South Charleston quarterback Jacob Wilson completed 6 of 15 passes for 41 yards. South Charleston garnered just 20 total offensive yards.