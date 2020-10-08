First off, Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor is thankful to be playing again — his Redskins team sat for three weeks following an opening victory against Huntington due to Putnam County’s high COVID-19 numbers.
And second, Taylor is glad that Friday’s showdown against Class AAA power Cabell Midland will be pretty much contested on a level playing field — the Knights, like Hurricane, were shut down for a while, going two weekends without a game because of a positive COVID-19 case on their squad. Each team returned to competition last week, leading up to Friday’s matchup of neighboring rivals.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Redskin Stadium in Hurricane between Hurricane (2-0), the No. 3 team in the SSAC playoff ratings, and the No. 5 Knights (3-0).
“It would be different if they had played five games in a row,’’ Taylor said, “with their unique offense and the triple-option stuff that they do. It would be hard to prepare for that and to try and prepare after not being physical for four, five weeks. But I think we’re on the same page pretty much in preparing for each other. And both teams are familiar with each other, so it’s not like we’re going into it cold.’’
Midland and coach Luke Salmons bring a 16-game regular-season winning streak into the contest, and are coming off a 62-20 victory at Poca in which four different backs ran for at least 64 yards and five had rushing touchdowns. On the season, fullback Jakob Caudill (448 yards, six TDs) leads the stable of ball-carriers for the Knights, followed by quarterback Jaydyn Johnson (331 yards, three TDs) and halfback Isaiah Vaughn (208 yards, four TDs).
“They’re going to do what they do,’’ Taylor said. “They haven’t changed much over the past couple years, and neither have we. They have a really good athlete at quarterback, always have a couple good running backs, and the fullback, he’s a stud ... there’s a whole lot of moving parts.
“Those kids play that-type system pretty much their whole lives — it goes back to middle school and even the midget leagues run that same type of offense. They just kind of mix and match parts. Some schools, you lose one, two kids and you’re decimated. They have so many players, so many kids it’s next man up for them, just like a machine.’’
The Redskins feature a balanced attack led by junior quarterback Ismael Borrero, who has thrown for 384 yards and eight TDs and run for two scores. Tyrone Washington (211 yards) has posted back-to-back 100-yard efforts on the ground, and the receiving corps flashes dangerous weapons like JT James (10 catches, 139 yards, two TDs) and Chase Hager (nine catches, 120 yards, three TDs).
“Ismael’s a good quarterback,’’ Taylor said, “one of the best around here right now. He’s going to make plays, and you normally don’t want broken plays, but those can be big plays for him when he gets outside the pocket and someone misses a tackle and he’s tough to stop. He’s very calm in his demeanor — he don’t get shook too much — and he’s got a good offensive line in front of him.’’
Poca (1-1) at Winfield (0-1): This Putnam County rivalry has seen its share of surges in recent seasons. Winfield won 10 straight in the series from 1982-90, then the Dots took 12 straight from 1991-2003, followed by seven wins in nine meetings for the Generals (2004-17).
Poca has captured victories of 33-14 and 56-21 the past two seasons. It’s the 77th meeting in all, with Poca leading the series 44-31-1.
Each team features a workhorse runner — the Dots sport Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne (363 yards, five TDs) and the Generals have John Covert, who ran for 1,151 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.
Buffalo (2-0) at Mount View (1-3): After scoring a total of six points in their first three games — all losses — the Golden Knights burned Sherman 55-28 last week for the first win on their newly turfed field. The Bison attack is led by tailback Chase Lovejoy (234 yards, one TD) and quarterback Jackson England (196 passing yards, three TDs, two touchdown runs).
Spring Valley (2-0) at Fairmont Senior (2-2): The Timberwolves, the No. 2 team in the Class AAA ratings, have to contend with versatile Polar Bears quarterback Gage Michael (455 yards, six TDs rushing; 879 yards, 10 TDs passing). Spring Valley QB Jack Roy has thrown for 192 yards and three TDs and Cole Diamond has run for 197 yards and two TDs.
Huntington (0-4) at Woodrow Wilson (1-3): The Highlanders have taken nine straight from the Flying Eagles, who got their first win last week by beating Preston 21-12. Each team can move the ball in the air — Huntington’s Gavin Lochow has thrown for 626 yards and one TD and Woodrow’s Maddex McMillen has passed for 505 yards and four touchdowns.
Keyser (4-1) at Point Pleasant (1-2): The Black Knights’ two losses have come to a 2019 Class AA finalist (Bluefield) and semifinalist (Oak Glen), and now they take on a playoff quarterfinal team in the Golden Tornado. Drae Allen ran 18 times for 162 yards and two TDs in last week’s Keyser win. For Point, Hunter Bush has thrown for 515 yards and five TDs.
Saturday
North Marion (3-1) at Chapmanville (1-0): The Huskies average nearly 32 points and are eighth in the Class AA playoff ratings. The Tigers are tied for sixth on the basis of their lone game, a 20-6 victory against Logan in which Jaxson Turner ran for 101 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries.