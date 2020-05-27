The North-South football game scheduled for noon on July 11 at South Charleston was canceled on Wednesday due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The series began in 1934 with a break from 1956 through 1975. This will be the first year the game has not been held since 1975.
North Marion coach Daran Hays, scheduled to lead the North this year, was filled with disappointment when the news came down.
“I got a hold of most the kids already, sent them all text messages and called the ones that had questions, but I guess we’re out,” Hays said. "I felt awful calling the kids. This group of kids have had so much taken from them. And you felt like you were throwing a bone to those kids and a lot of them were really looking forward to it. The number one question I got from most of them was, ‘Can I still buy a jersey, so at least I have a memento?’”
The game’s cancellation comes as yet another blow to the Class of 2020. Basketball seasons were halted with boys either through or in the regional final round and the girls in state tournament quarterfinals. Then spring sports were wiped out completely.
Along the way, proms and graduation ceremonies were also scrapped. Hays and South coach Ray Lee of Greenbrier East voiced most of their disappointment for the players.
“I feel bad for the 2020 seniors, not just in football but throughout the entire school year,” Lee said. “These young people have missed out on everything that should be fun as seniors.
“It’s something these guys look forward to and work their tails off all year long, and to not get to participate in a game like this, they’ll never get this back. As a coach, we may get to coach again, but they may never get to experience that again. My disappointment is more for them than myself.”
While both coaches put the players first, each admitted the game was a personal goal as well, one that will have to wait until another year.
“This is one of those bucket list things, I always wanted to coach in this game and be a part of it,” Hays said. “But I also looked at it as a springboard maybe for the state to start getting back to normal. If we were able to pull it off and have 2,000 people come and watch a football game and, God willing, everybody leave and leave healthy, then maybe people may stop worrying about the sky falling.”
“I took a player down one year and dropped him off and watched the game and it was exciting to me,” Lee added. “I wrote down on a goal sheet that I would like to participate in this as an assistant or head coach one day. Unfortunately, we won’t get to explore that this year.”
North-South game director Bob Mullett declined to comment, instead deferring to the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association. Charlie Maynard, executive secretary of the WVSACA, could not be reached for comment as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Unlike the football game, the North-South Basketball Classic did not immediately call off its game, tentatively set for Friday, July 10 at the South Charleston Community Center.
“We’re going to wait a little bit,’’ said Art Petitto, one of the directors for the North-South basketball game. “We’ll be making a decision soon.’’
Players in the basketball game typically arrive in town the day before the game and have two practice sessions, one on the evening they arrive and another the following morning. The game is sponsored by the West Virginia Athletic Directors Association.
The basketball series was revived in 1983 after a layoff and hasn’t missed a year since. The North won last year 171-141, setting a record for points, but trails in the series 29-8 since its resumption.
Staff writer Rick Ryan contributed to this report.
