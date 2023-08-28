The first week of high school football in West Virginia wasn't exactly a competitive one.
Even the most highly-anticipated matchups -- such as Herbert Hoover's game at Scott and George Washington's away matchup against Cabell Midland -- were decided by the fourth quarter.
Midland downed George Washington 49-21 and Scott bested Hoover once again, this time with a 50-19 win.
Football blowouts were a theme across the state as 57 games across all three classes were played from Thursday to Saturday.
In the 57 games played, the average point differential between winning teams and losing teams was 32.29.
Seven of those games were against out of state opponents and West Virginia teams went 5-2 against out of state teams.
In Class AAA games (Hurricane downed Class AA Winfield 63-0 and Oak Hill beat Class AA Nicholas County 14-10) there was an average point differential of 36.27. The closest game in the state's highest Class was Hampshire's 34-33 win over Preston.
There were just two other results with a differential of less than 10 points. Jefferson downed Spring Mills 21-19 and Oak Hill won its aforementioned contest against a team in a lower class.
The most lopsided Class AAA result was Morgantown's 65-0 win over South Charleston. The Mohigans scored all 65 points in the first half and the teams agreed on eight-minute quarters with a running clock in the second half.
In Class AA games there was average point differential of 31.94.There were three inter-class games. Class A Midland Trail defeated Clay County 22-14, Point Pleasant downed Class AAA Greenbrier East 26-19 and Wayne beat Class A Tolsia 41-0.
Only two games were decided by less than 10 points as Graham (Va.) downed Bluefield 14-9 and Midland Trail earned its aforementioned eight-point win over Clay County.
The most lopsided result was defending state champion Independence's 68-0 win over Liberty (Raleigh).
In Class A, there was a point differential of 29.21. There were five inter-class matchups. Moorefield fell to Class AA Frankfort 35-8, Man defeated Class AA Logan 35-7, Petersburg downed Class AA Berkeley Springs 46-0, Summers County defeated Class AA Pikeview 47-22 and Tug Valley fell to Class AA Mingo Central 38-0.
Three games were decided by 10 points or less as West Greene (Pa.) edged Cameron 28-24, Hundred handled Clay-Battelle 26-22 and Sherman downed Hurley (Va.) 20-12. The most lopsided Class A game was Williamstown's 62-6 rout of Ravenswood.
NATIONAL HALFTIME: Hurricane hasn't lost to cross-county rival Winfield since 2009 and Hurricane has a 51-28-4 all-time record against the Generals.
Still, there was plenty of hype around Thursday's game between Class AA Winfield and Class AAA Hurricane -- both playoff teams last year.
The stands on both sides Hurricane's football field were full and it was Christmas is August -- Winfield green on the visiting side and Hurricane red on the home side -- on a muggy Thursday night.
The anticipation for football was so high, perhaps, that there was no pre-game national anthem. Some must have made the realization during the first half, as the Hurricane marching band played the Star Spangled Banner -- while those in the crowd stood and faced the flag -- during halftime.
National anthems in high school sports are a true wild card.
Hurricane earned its 14th win in a row over Winfield and has won 28 of the last 29 matchups dating back to 1991.
OH, CLARKSON (CANADA): Martinsburg got the chance to play an international opponent on Satruday at Tanks Memorial Stadium In Ironton, Ohio.
The Bulldogs faced off against Clarkson Football North (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada) in the Ironton Gridiron Classic. Martinsburg quarterback Murphy Clement threw for 121 yards a touchdown and ran for 67 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 35-7 win over Football North.
NITRO'S NIGHT: The Wildcats treated the home crowd to a 56-6 rout of Poca as Nitro improves to 48-35-6 against the Dots.
It was big night for Nitro quarterback Josh Moody -- a Buffalo transfer - as Moody completed 24 of 31 passes for 417 yards and eight touchdowns.
Moody had plenty of help down the field. Moody found seven receivers throughout the game, and five different targets caught a touchdown pass.
Elijah Littlejohn caught three touchdown passes, Aston Crouch, Amellio Miller and Chris Hall each pulled in a scoring pass and Malachi Thompson caught two touchdown passes.
“It makes it really fun,” Moody said about his wealth of receivers. “It’s all them. They’re out there making plays. All I have to do is get them the ball and they’re gonna do great things. It’s amazing having that much talent around me."